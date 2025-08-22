‘I Know Art:’ Former Player Says ‘It’s Gonna Go Wrong’ Between Smith, Rodgers

When the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers, one of the biggest concerns was how he’d work with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Rodgers didn’t seem like a great fit for Smith’s offense. Also, the two of them both have big personalities. Their union seemed like a disaster waiting to happen, but they seem to have a really good relationship. Despite that, former NFL tight end Delanie Walker, who played for Smith from 2013-19, is pessimistic about Rodgers and Smith’s future.

“The only thing that scares me with that is Arthur Smith and Aaron Rodgers,” Walker said recently on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast. “I know Art. When it starts going wrong, they gonna be butting heads. And I told y’all about Aaron Rodgers. It’s gonna go wrong with Aaron Rodgers.”

With the Tennesse Titans, Walker worked closely with Smith for several years. Walker’s best seasons actually came with Smith as his positional coach. He also played under Smith for one of the years that he was an offensive coordinator.

Therefore, like he says, Walker is very familiar with Smith. That might add a little more weight to his opinion, which doesn’t sound like good news for the Steelers.

Rodgers has a history of friction with coaches as well. His time with the New York Jets is the latest example. Robert Saleh was only the Jets’ head coach for a few weeks last season, but he and Rodgers seemed to butt heads a few times. Rodgers isn’t afraid to speak his mind, and sometimes that rubs coaches the wrong way.

Also, last year, reports indicated that the relationship between Smith and Russell Wilson deteriorated as the season went on. All of that doesn’t bode well for the chances of Rodgers and Smith’s partnership blossoming.

However, things have seemed anything but contentious yet. Rodgers has been open about learning and running Smith’s offense. Likewise, Smith has been open about adding concepts that can help Rodgers feel comfortable. It seems like they’ve got a good collaboration going.

It’s important to note that Walker is worried about how Smith and Rodgers react when things don’t go the Steelers’ way. The regular season hasn’t started yet. Can Rodgers and Smith maintain their relationship through adversity?

That remains to be seen. However, if the Steelers’ offense struggles, it will be interesting to see how each of them reacts. Maybe Walker is wrong and the two of them will last through hard times. For the sake of the Steelers’ Super Bowl dreams, hopefully that’s the case.