‘I Don’t Have Anything To Prove’: Roman Wilson Focused On Getting ‘One Percent Better’ Each Day

Mike Tomlin had a clear plan for Roman Wilson this preseason — ease him into the offense before testing him on special teams. Two games in, Wilson has already exceeded expectations as a weapon in the passing game.

But don’t ask Wilson what’s left to prove.

“I don’t have anything to prove,” Wilson told the media via the Steelers PR department. “One percent better every day. Don’t get comfortable, don’t get complacent.”

He caught both of his two targets in the first preseason game for 24 yards. That included an impressive 19-yard grab in traffic over the middle to open up the game. This week, he led the team in receiving with 72 yards on two receptions and a long of 42.

Here is a video of his long reception via the Steelers’ page on X.

Wilson was drafted 84th overall by the Steelers in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He already carries all of the expectations of a top-100 pick. A lost rookie season to injuries only amplifies that pressure.

Saying he has nothing to prove may sound arrogant, but that’s exactly the mindset the Steelers need him to have at the moment. Aaron Rodgers told the media that Wilson almost cared too much and needed to get out of his head. One way to do that is to unburden himself from expectations and what he may “need to prove.”

All he needs to do now is stay healthy and keep showing improvement day by day. The Steelers drafted him that high for a reason, but it doesn’t guarantee success.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Wilson showed “big-time growth” in the second preseason game during halftime today.

“There’s a big-time growth there, but we need it, and he needs it,” Tomlin said in an interview with Missi Matthews on the game broadcast.

Wilson’s development has become even more important to the team recently with Calvin Austin III out injured. He hasn’t practiced since Aug. 1, which opens the door for Wilson to earn his share of the No. 2 WR snaps.

If Roman Wilson continues on this trajectory, the Steelers may have found a reliable playmaker opposite DK Metcalf without having to make any additional moves.