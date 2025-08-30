How Long Will Steelers Carry Eight Defensive Linemen On Roster?

For how long will the Steelers keep eight defensive linemen on the 53-man roster?

For the second year in a row, the Steelers have kept eight defensive linemen on the initial 53-man roster, though the circumstances are different this year. A year ago, the team kept Logan Lee on the initial 53-man roster to move him to the Reserve/Injured List. Once they made that move, they dropped down to seven.

There is also an explanation for the Steelers’ eight defensive linemen this year, which is related to injuries. Rookie starter Derrick Harmon is ailing and could miss a few games. They expect him to return sooner than four weeks, however, so IR makes no sense in that case.

Aside from that, three of the eight defensive linemen have no NFL experience, for the Steelers or anyone else. Two are rookies, the other being Yahya Black, and then there’s Lee. Lee spent his entire rookie season on IR, so he is effectively a first-year player. He is even less prepared than if he were on the practice squad, since he couldn’t practice.

Still, eight defensive linemen are a lot, especially for a team like the Steelers, a 3-4 front that plays mostly nickel. On at least two-thirds of their snaps this year, the Steelers will only have two defensive linemen on the field. They certainly don’t need eight of them, and up to three could be gameday inactives.

The combination of inexperience and injury is reason enough to explain why the Steelers have eight defensive linemen on the roster right now. But how long do they plan to sustain that? Is it only until Harmon returns to full health? And who is the lowest man on the totem pole: Logan Lee or Esezi Otomewo?

Realistically, the Steelers only need six defensive linemen. Cam Heyward, Harmon, and Keeanu Benton are the starters, with Black, Daniel Ekuale, and Isaiahh Loudermilk rounding out the group. Otomewo and Lee are more practice-squad-level players—and one could argue Loudermilk is, too. But he is a scheme fit and understands what they want him to do, which is a leg up on most.

