How Each Steelers Rookie Can Improve Against The Buccaneers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hours away from their second preseason game and only home exhibition contest, hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7 PM/EST tonight. There’s plenty to watch for, but the rookie class is especially interesting, a group fresh off its first NFL game and ready to build upon it at Acrisure Stadium. Here’s what I’m looking for from the Steelers’ draft class and select free agents.

DL Derrick Harmon – Better Block Deconstruction

Harmon had a passable NFL debut that was better on the All-22 than it felt live. He played with good energy, burst off the ball, overall physicality, and logged plenty of snaps. But being held out of the box score isn’t something you want from a talented first-round pick. Harmon’s biggest problem was his inability to consistently defeat blocks. Not for a lack of trying. His hands were active but not always efficient and his placement was an issue.

If Harmon can improve there, he’ll show up in the box score in a big way. He should see a lot of right guard Cody Mauch and right tackle Luke Goedeke, though the two likely already had Round 1 during Thursday’s joint practice.

RB Kaleb Johnson – Make Strides In Pass Protection

As a runner, things could’ve been better against Jacksonville though running lanes weren’t always available. But I’ll keep banging the table for Johnson displaying a more well-rounded skill set in order to earn Aaron Rodgers and Arthur Smith’s trust. Johnson had a tough go of it in the opener, failing to leak out on a check/release that led to a Mason Rudolph sack. Johnson stacked negative plays with a drop on the next snap.

Preseason doesn’t lend itself to many blitzes and the Buccaneers’ 4-3 front might mean sending just the “base” rush. But as last week showed, pass protection can also involve knowing when to flip from blocker to receiver. Let’s see if Johnson has learned from mistakes, something you expect and need to see from every rookie.

EDGE Jack Sawyer – Improve Inside Rushes

Sawyer had his plate full for an NFL debut. Of non-offensive linemen and quarterbacks, only TE JJ Galbreath (61) played more than Sawyer, who logged 50 total snaps. He had 32 on defense and another 18 on special teams, playing that much on the latter for probably the first time in his career. Sawyer’s first outing was just okay though a little better when watching the tape.

Now that his legs are under him, he needs to focus on winning more often as a pass rusher. He’s a crafty player who wins inside more often than most rookies who try to speed and dip their way to pressure. Sawyer has more tools in his belt. Let’s see that on display in this game, especially against Tampa Bay’s backup tackles. Even with the Bucs’ starters suiting up, it’s doubtful they hang around the game long.

DL Yahya Black – Suit Up

What I want to see out of Yahya Black is him simply playing. He missed the final day of training camp and Thursday’s joint practice with a right arm/elbow injury and played against Jacksonville with a heavy brace on it. He logged just 10 snaps against the Jaguars and missing this game would be disappointing. Black’s debut was encouraging but missing a full game with just one after (and a tight turnaround to Thursday) might mean his summer ends on a sour note.

QB Will Howard – Stay Engaged

Howard won’t play. That much is clear. Still, Howard can make use of his time on the sidelines. Like last week, he’ll wear a headset and listen in on the communications between the offensive staff. It’s fair to believe that this time his head won’t be swimming as much. Making his goal soaking up all the information he can of how the Steelers operate. He should be, and I assume he is, on the bench with the rest of the quarterbacks watching film between series. This game will be especially important as the Steelers’ lone home contest of the preseason so getting that Acrisure Stadium perspective is helpful.

It sucks he can’t play but the more mental reps he can take, the better off he’ll be once he sees the field. Even if that isn’t until 2026.

ILB Carson Bruener – Pop Versus The Run

Bruener had a strong outing on special teams last Saturday night, making three tackles against the Jaguars. That’s no surprise. His special teams college background is strong, and he repeatedly won his one-on-one matchups in the preseason. Let’s see if it carries over to run defense.

Though he played 22 non-penalty defensive snaps against Jacksonville, because the Jaguars trailed throughout the game, Bruener faced only three run plays. A closer game will hopefully allow Bruener to play more downhill than in coverage. That’s not his strong suit.

CB Donte Kent – Get Ready For The Finale

It’s a big ask. Kent has been sidelined since Aug. 2 with a right foot/ankle injury. He spent a week in a boot before shedding it, a small but encouraging sign of progress. But at last observation during training camp, Kent hadn’t begun doing any rehab that would signal an imminent return.

The odds of him getting back to good enough health and participation to play in Thursday’s finale against the Carolina Panthers are slim. But it’s the best chance he has of seeing action this summer or else this training camp will largely be a wash. If he’s not healthy, his NFL career may begin on injured reserve.

WRs Roc Taylor, Max Hurleman, Ke’Shawn Williams – Keep Stacking

All three rookie receivers flashed in the opener. Hurleman and Williams especially, showing they can offer more than just catching passes. Both were also high-effort blockers, Hurleman made a tackle on the punt team, and Williams was a potent punt returner. That’s a great start. But it’s only a start. They have to replicate their performance and build on it. That’s how you truly earn your keep, cement a practice squad spot, and kick the door open to the 53-man roster.

Not all three of these guys will keep posting notable performances. There are many preseason flashes in the pan. Let’s see who can keep the momentum rolling.