How concerning is Broderick Jones’ start to training camp?

When Broderick Jones is on the field, which is already a question, he is not looking like a franchise staple. The Steelers, of course, drafted him to be their left tackle of the future, and he is finally playing there. Currently dealing with a reported groin injury, however, he has missed time or has been limited.

More concerning is the fact that when he is not limited, he is having a rough time. But we have to ask, are these the growing pains of Broderick Jones settling in at left tackle? Rather than knock Jones, should we praise Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith? After all, we want our pass rushers to look like this against other left tackles.

And yet, it appears Troy Fautanu is having a better go of it against T.J. Watt. If Fautanu can handle Watt. Broderick Jones should be able to match up with anybody. Steelers fans, and perhaps the Steelers themselves, have some hesitation about his development. Last year, he seemed to take a step back, yet that, too, related to injury, at least in part.

Jones hasn’t worked in full for a few days now, including all of the padded practices. He ramped up his activities somewhat yesterday, but still held out of the bulk of team activity. In that respect, we can give some leeway about his performance, largely limited to individual drills. And the fact that he isn’t participating fully also means that he isn’t fully healthy.

As we saw last season, though, concerns about Broderick Jones’s performance and his health are interrelated issues. His injury last year likely stunted his development, and he struggled as he tried to play through it.

What is his health level right now, and why isn’t he participating more? Are the Steelers being extremely cautious with Jones, or is there a meaningful concern about his health? What will this mean for his development this upcoming season?

I think we know pretty clearly that, barring a complete collapse, the Steelers are going to give Broderick Jones this year to figure himself out. After all, they have a big decision to make in May regarding his fifth-year option. But if he doesn’t work out, they will have a big problem on their hands.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they made a lot of moves, they have to put the pieces together. The 2025 NFL Draft class could play a big role, but veteran additions will be paramount.

But we still have a long training camp ahead for Steelers football. We survived the Aaron Rodgers situation and moved on to other things–other dramas sometimes. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.