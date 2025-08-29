‘He’s Making Us Better’: DeShon Elliott Admits He Was ‘Wrong’ About Aaron Rodgers

The Aaron Rodgers saga for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason was a draining one. For months, it was unclear if the Steelers would actually sign Rodgers. It seemed like the most likely outcome, but nothing was guaranteed. There was a lot of drama associated with the situation, such as when DeShon Elliott expressed how against the Steelers signing Rodgers he was. However, now that he’s practiced with and against Rodgers, Elliott’s tune has changed.
“Anyone that knows me, I usually speak my mind very openly,” Elliott said Friday on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. “Gotta hope I’m not wrong. This time I was wrong. I always say things that people know is right, probably just shouldn’t be said. But he’s proven me wrong fully. Great person, great football player. I respect him as a man. We talk all the time.
“I’m excited to see what he does for us. I’ve never seen somebody manipulate a defense the way he manipulates a defense. The look-offs, the ball placement, the cadence. He’s different. He’s making us better. I know for a fact we’re gonna be a better defense because of him.”
Near the beginning of training camp, Elliott said he had already apologized to Rodgers for his comments. However, at that point, he still hadn’t gotten much time in practice against the four-time NFL MVP. Now, with the start of the regular season nearing, Elliott has a much higher opinion of Rodgers, both on and off the field.
Rodgers is 41 years old, so it’s fair to wonder how well he can still play. However, Rodgers hasn’t looked his age. Throughout practices, his arm strength continually impressed. While he might not be as athletic as he once was, Rodgers can still throw the ball with the best of them.
Also, Rodgers’ mind might be his greatest weapon. With 20 years of NFL experience, there isn’t much that he hasn’t seen. Elliott’s experience with him shows that. Even if he’s declined physically, Rodgers’ intellect could still help elevate the Steelers’ offense. It’s been a few years since they’ve had a quarterback of this pedigree.
The biggest question with Rodgers is how he’ll hold up over the course of an entire season. He can’t showcase his abilities if he’s hurt. That puts a lot of pressure on the Steelers’ offensive linemen.
However, if they can protect Rodgers, then the Steelers could field their best offense in years. That could help propel them to a playoff victory. That was the Steelers’ hope when they signed Rodgers. So far, things have been good, and hopefully they stay that way once the real bullets start flying.