‘Hell Yeah’: Chad Johnson Thinks Steelers Will ‘Absolutely’ Be Playoff Team

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers surprised many when they captured a playoff spot. Unfortunately, they failed to win a postseason game again. While Mike Tomlin has yet to have a losing season, the Steelers haven’t looked their best in recent years. However, this offseason, they made big changes to their team to try to avoid another one and done in the postseason. Some people still aren’t sure if they’ll even make the playoffs, but former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson has faith in the Steelers.

“Hell yeah,” Johnson said recently on the Nightcap podcast about the Steelers being a playoff team in 2025. “And I’m not saying that because of the goddamn quarterback. I’m saying that simply because of the defense. If they play like I know they can play, with the names they got on paper, absolutely.”

Johnson played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2001-2010, so he’s got a lot of experience facing great Steelers defenses. This year, that unit is once again hoping to be among the best in the league.

In 2024, the Steelers’ defense was solid, but it collapsed to end the year, looking completely lost at times. However, they still had a lot of talent in that side of the ball. This offseason, they’ve added even more notable names. That includes Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, and Juan Thornhill, all of whom are Super Bowl champions. Also, they spent their first-round pick on Derrick Harmon, who figures to be an immediate contributor.

The Steelers owe most of their recent playoff appearances to their defense. This year, they’re hoping that isn’t necessarily the case again. While the Steelers want to field a dominant defense, they’ve also tried to upgrade their offense.

With Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, and Jonnu Smith added to the team, the Steelers are hoping their offense can at least be more consistent this season. That group has held them back at times. If they can get more out of their offense, then they should be a bigger threat in the playoffs — assuming they get there.

However, the Steelers and their fans would likely agree that just making the postseason wouldn’t be good enough this year. Their standard is higher than that.

The Steelers’ goal every year is to win the Super Bowl. Therefore, if they make the playoffs again this year, but still fail to win a game, the season will feel like a disappointment.