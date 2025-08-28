‘He Wanted Me Back:’ WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Says Aaron Rodgers Wanted Him In Pittsburgh

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling chose the San Francisco 49ers over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Aaron Rodgers did all he could to bring him East. Per The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, Valdes-Scantling was “50-50” in his decision to sign with either team and noted Rodgers made clear he was hoping for a reunion.

“He wanted me back over there,” Valdes-Scantling said, via Barrows.

Rodgers and Valdes-Scantling, better known as MVS, played in Green Bay for four years from 2018-21. Over that span, Valdes-Scantling caught 123 passes for more than 2,100 yards and 13 touchdowns, a downfield playmaker who led the league in yards-per-catch in 2020. After spending last season in New Orleans, he signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. Seattle released him at final cutdowns and as a vested veteran, Valdes-Scantling was free to sign anywhere.

He chose the 49ers’ practice squad over the Steelers. Continuity with Rodgers would’ve accelerated his learning curve, but familiarity with offensive schemes made San Francisco the better choice.

“There’s a lot of carryover with the system, being able to come in right away and not have to learn a whole new system,” he said.

Valdes-Scantling also noted the 49ers showed interest in him as a free agent ahead of 2022, though he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs instead. A Florida native, he also admitted to being a big fan of 49ers GM John Lynch, once a star safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pittsburgh has shown interest in free agent in veteran speedsters. Twice, Gabe Davis has come in for a visit but is still recovering from his 2024 knee injury and hasn’t been fully cleared to sign and play. Valdes-Scantling would’ve scratched that itch but chose the 49ers, where he’ll likely have a better chance to play in an offense dealing with several receiver injuries and suspensions, and a unit that will throw the ball more than Arthur Smith’s.

With options dwindling and Pittsburgh seemingly unwilling to part with 2026 draft picks, the Steelers are set to go into 2025 with the same receiving crops they had entering training camp. DK Metcalf as the No. 1, Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin III rotating as the No. 2, Ben Skowronek the blocker and special teamer, and Scotty Miller the trusted veteran at the end of the depth chart.

Pittsburgh might revisit its plans by the trade deadline. And should Valdes-Scantling get released midseason as the 49ers get healthier, Rodgers might be asking him to join again.