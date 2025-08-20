Handling Green Dot ‘Way More Simple Now’ For Steelers LB Patrick Queen

Playing 100% of the snaps and serving as the defensive hub of communication was difficult in Year 1 for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen. It led to some struggles not only within his game, but within the defense as well, particularly down the stretch.

Communication issues were huge for the Steelers late in the season and contributed to their five-game losing streak to end a once promising season in ugly fashion. At the center of those communication issues was Queen, who took over the green dot duties after signing with the Steelers on a three-year, $41 million deal in free agency.

Prior to joining the Steelers, Queen gave up the green dot after his first few seasons in the NFL, relinquishing it to linebacker Roquan Smith in Baltimore. That freed up Queen to make more plays, leading to a second-team All-Pro accolade in 2023. He acknowledged the struggles with the green dot at times in Baltimore, but with that price tag and role defensively, Queen had to be the guy in Pittsburgh.

It didn’t go all that well. Now entering Year 2 with Pittsburgh, Queen says the communication is “way more simple” and that the green dot is comfortable for him.

“I got a feeling of what the coaches wanna call, especially in certain situations. More familiar with the guys around me,” Queen said during a sit-down interview with Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews. “Me and Payton [Wilson] got a real good connection on who’s making what call and when, and why we’re doing it. So I’m definitely more comfortable now. I’m just trying to go out there and make more plays.”

What the Steelers need Queen to do in 2025 is make more plays. That’s something he highlighted early in the offseason, stating that he needs to be the guy the Steelers are paying him to be. Kudos to him for being aware of that, even after a season in which he never missed a snap and recorded 129 tackles to lead the team.

On paper, those numbers were solid, but he was far too up and down. It was a rollercoaster with Queen, and that adjustment to a new scheme in Pittsburgh and new pieces around him was difficult.

Communication, ironically, was a big talking point all offseason for the Steelers defense. It was a huge problem down the stretch, and the goal was to get it right this offseason. Players have raved about it throughout the summer as the Steelers have seemingly simplified things a bit, and everyone is on the same page.

It starts with Queen, though. If it’s easier for him this year, and the communication is clear, the defense should be better. Queen should be able to fly around, too, and make plays like he’s paid to do. That could bode very well for Pittsburgh’s defense.