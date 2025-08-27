Greg Olsen Thinks ‘Motivated’ Aaron Rodgers Could Be ‘Dangerous’ This Year

Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Unfortunately, the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t getting the best version of Rodgers. He’s 41 years old and hasn’t looked like the same player in recent years. He tore his Achilles tendon in 2023, and then, in 2024, it took him a while to shake the rust off. However, former NFL tight end Greg Olsen believes that Rodgers could surprise some people this year.

“He was not nearly as bad as everyone thinks he was last year,” Olsen said Wednesday on The Rich Eisen Show. “I think he was less good on the Aaron Rodgers scale of expectations, which I think for most quarterbacks playing, they would’ve taken his season last year. I think there was a lot of things going on in New York with the Jets that were bigger problems than Aaron.

“A motivated Aaron Rodgers, a guy looking to say, ‘I’m moving around a little bit, bouncing around the league late in my career, but I’m still the dude, I’m still an MVP, and I can still carry an offense,’ I think that’s a dangerous proposition as they piece that thing together.”

Olsen is correct that Rodgers wasn’t terrible in 2024. He threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The Steelers didn’t get that kind of production out of two different starters combined last year. They actually haven’t had a starting quarterback put up numbers like that since Ben Roethlisberger’s final season in 2021.

Even then, Rodgers was better in 2024 than Roethlisberger was in 2021. Maybe he’ll continue regressing this year, but he still looked like a good player in training camp. His arm talent in particular garnered a lot of positive reviews.

Therefore, Olsen’s prediction could come true. Rodgers isn’t lacking doubters. That’s probably put a chip on his shoulder. He’s hinted that this could be his final NFL season, and if that’s the case, he’ll want to go out on a high note, proving that he didn’t come back for nothing.

Also, it’s important to note that an Achilles tear is one of the toughest injuries to come back from in the NFL. It shouldn’t have been too surprising that Rodgers started 2024 off slowly. However, the important part is that he finished strong. He could carry that momentum over into this season with the Steelers.

The biggest question is how Rodgers will fit in Pittsburgh. So far, things have been good, but he hasn’t played in a game yet. When the Steelers face adversity, how will Rodgers and the team react? Their offense isn’t perfect, with wide receiver looking like a weakness. There’s no telling how their young offensive line will look, too. Hopefully, Rodgers can prove how dangerous he can still be.