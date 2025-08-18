‘Gotta Earn The Right To Be On The Team’: Beanie Bishop Jr. Shares Mindset Fighting For Roster Spot

Beanie Bishop Jr. was a pleasant surprise for the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. As an undrafted rookie, he won the starting slot corner job and made several big plays throughout the year. However, going into this season, his roster spot isn’t secure. Teryl Austin said so himself. Recently, Bishop spoke on what it’s like fighting for a roster spot this year.

“It’s different,” Bishop said Monday via the team’s website. “Obviously, I’m going in knowing more than I knew last year. I kind of have the trust of the coaches as far as knowing the plays, being in the right position.

“It’s still a battle every year to compete until I get to that second contract and start making the big money. It’s still one of those things; come in, work every day, and still prove myself because you gotta earn the right to be on the team.”

The Steelers weren’t shy about adding corners to their roster this offseason. They signed Brandin Echols and Darius Slay and also traded for Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey and Slay figure to be starters. Echols has also improved his stock throughout training camp and the preseason. Add in Joey Porter Jr., and that puts four corners on the Steelers’ 53-man roster.

That leaves one or two spots left in that room. Up to this point, Bishop has done a good job fighting to earn one of those spots. While he hasn’t made any splash plays, he’s made the routine plays routinely. That could be enough for him to keep his job.

His biggest competitors are likely Cory Trice Jr. and James Pierre. Trice has a rare blend of size and athleticism, but he’s struggled to stay healthy. Pierre is more of a depth piece, but he’s been a quality player on special teams, which increases his value.

During that same video, Bishop shared more about his mindset, explaining how it hasn’t changed even after his fine rookie year.

“I can never be satisfied. I always remember that I wasn’t drafted. So, it’s just one of those things. I was always overlooked, so I never forget that.”

As an undrafted player, Bishop isn’t a stranger to being the underdog. While his spot with the Steelers isn’t secure, that hasn’t shaken his confidence. The Steelers have one preseason game left, which could make or break Bishop’s chances at sticking in Pittsburgh. We’ll see if he does enough to earn his spot.