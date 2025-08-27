‘Got All The Answers To The Test’: Jonnu Smith Praises ‘Genius’ Aaron Rodgers

After 20 years in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers isn’t the same player he once was. That’s to be expected, though. Father Time is undefeated. Very few quarterbacks continue to play at a high level in their 40s. However, Rodgers’ age isn’t just a negative. It also provides him with a wealth of experience to draw on. Jonnu Smith recently had a lot of praise for that aspect of Rodgers’ game.

“He’s another genius that you can throw in that bag as well,” Smith said Wednesday via the team’s website. “Just a guy who loves the game. Learning from him, talking ball with him, seeing what he’s thinking. He’s a hell of a teammate—nothing but great things to say about [Rodgers].

“He’s gonna go ahead and get his gold jacket whenever that time comes… This guy’s been in training camp for 20 years. The knowledge that he has, the things that he’s saw. He saw everything. He’s got all the answers to the test.”

Smith is correct that there isn’t much that Rodgers hasn’t seen in the NFL. He’s done almost everything there is for a quarterback to do. He’s been named MVP multiple times, won a Super Bowl, and has cemented himself as a future Hall of Famer.

Therefore, even if Rodgers isn’t the same player physically, he could still raise the ceiling of the Steelers’ offense. His arm still looks strong, and his mind is as sharp as ever. He probably can’t carry the Steelers’ offense, but his knowledge could help give them an edge in certain situations.

Just as well, Rodgers’ leadership could be invaluable for the Steelers. Since Ben Roethlisberger retired, they’ve struggled to find leadership on offense. That unit contains a lot of young pieces. Even though Rodgers is new to Pittsburgh, he’s made it clear that he wants to be a team leader. At 41 years old, he should be able to guide the Steelers through the season.

Hopefully, Rodgers’ intellect will be on display early this year and often. Maybe it can make enough of a difference to help the Steelers finally win a playoff game. Rodgers believes that they can compete for a Super Bowl. While that might be out of their grasp, depending on how Rodgers plays, perhaps they can reach that level. His teammates certainly believe in him.