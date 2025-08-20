‘Going To Be Something Special:’ Roethlisberger Predicts Big Things Between Rodgers, Metcalf

DK Metcalf was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first big acquisition this offseason. They set the tone right before free agency kicked off, trading their second-round pick for Metcalf. They also gave him a massive extension, showing how highly they think of him. Ben Roethlisberger recently attended the Steelers’ joint practice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he shared his thoughts on Metcalf, comparing him to a Hall of Fame wide receiver.
“DK Metcalf is an absolute animal,” Roethlisberger said Tuesday on his Footbahlin’ podcast. “We haven’t seen a receiver like him, in terms of physical stature and being able to take over a football game, since T.O. [Terrell Owens].
“I’ve had big receivers. My wife said to me, ‘Is he big like Plaxico [Burress]?’ I’m like, ‘Height-wise, sure, but he is thick. He’s a monster…’ DK is different.”
Owens played in the NFL from 1996-2010, and he was one of the most dominant receivers of his era. In his career, Owens racked up 15.934 receiving yards, 153 touchdowns, and 1,078 catches. That puts him in the top 10 all-time of each of those categories.
Like Roethlisberger said, Owens’ massive frame was one of his biggest strengths. During his playing days, he was listed at 6’3” and over 220 pounds. Even during his twilight years, Owens was a threat to any defense.
Because of his size, Metcalf has often been compared to former Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson. He surpassed Owens in size as one of the most unique athletes the NFL has ever had. Johnson is also in the Hall of Fame, showing just how special Metcalf could be.
However, despite his gifts, Metcalf hasn’t dominated in the same manner as Owens or Johnson. In six seasons, he’s only finished with more than 1,000 yards three times. It feels like Metcalf has more potential that could be unlocked.
During that same podcast, Roethlisberger touched on that subject.
“He has not had a quarterback of Aaron’s [Rodgers] caliber. I know we haven’t seen what DK Metcalf can do on a football field… I’m watching them in practice, and it wasn’t all perfect. They’re still working through things.
“It may take a couple weeks to get going because they’re probably not gonna play in the preseason this week. It’s gonna take a few weeks, potentially. You’re gonna see some flashes, you’re gonna see some great things. When they get going, it’s going to be something special.”
Roethlisberger is correct that Metcalf has yet to play with a quarterback like Rodgers. For the past few years, Geno Smith has been throwing him the ball. Before that, Russell Wilson was his quarterback. While both those players were fine (and in Wilson’s case, even elite at one point), neither of them was Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers is a guaranteed Hall of Famer. There are very few quarterbacks in NFL history that stack up against him. Yes, he’s 41 and past his prime, but his arm strength hasn’t wilted too much. He still has gas left in the tank.
If Rodgers and Metcalf can get on the same page quickly, they could form one of the best duos in the league. Even before Rodgers signed with the Steelers, they’ve been working to build chemistry. Perhaps this is the year that Metcalf can produce like Owens or Johnson once did. That’s a high bar to reach, but Metcalf is a big man. We’ll see if he can reach it.