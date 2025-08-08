‘Going About It The Right Way’: Former Steelers DL Defends Cam Heyward In Contract Dispute

The news Thursday afternoon that Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman Cameron Heyward is seeking a contract restructure and a raise in training camp came as a major surprise. Heyward, who is coming off a first-team All-Pro season, remains underpaid and wants to be taken care of.

Rightfully so, too.

So far in training camp he’s been taking it easy, participating in individual drills but not in team drills. He’s also had numerous days off, too. It seemed initially like the Steelers were just taking it slow with the 36-year-old Heyward due to his age and needing him fresh for the regular season. But according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it’s due to his contract.

That report has led to quite a bit of backlash toward Heyward in the last 24 hours. But for former Steelers defensive lineman Chris Hoke, who appeared on 93.7 The Fan’s PM Show with Andrew Fillipponi Thursday, Heyward is going about the contract ask the right way and will be ready to go when the regular season starts.

“Listen, Cam Heyward’s a team guy. Come Week 1, Cam Heyward’s gonna be on that field,” Hoke said, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “I was out there [Latrobe] this week again and he was out there in full pads going through workouts. He wasn’t going through any kind of individual drills or team drills, so I’m not overly concerned. The reality is Cam Heyward is out there working. He was going through band work…still development work. The guy’s gonna be in shape.

“This will all get worked out. One thing I do know is that he is a valued captain. He’s a valued teammate. This guy brings much more to the game than just making plays on Sundays.”

After finding himself in a contract dispute one year ago, which saw him skip out on Organized Team Activities, Heyward eventually landed an extension from the Steelers. However, there was no real financial risk involved for the Steelers. Heyward received no new money in what was essentially a glorified contract restructure, as Steelers Depot’s Dave Bryan laid out here.

Now, after a historic season for a defensive lineman his age, along with the All-Pro accolade and further solidifying his Hall of Fame resume, Heyward wants a bump in pay. Again, rightfully so.

Heyward has gone about it the right way, showing up to OTAs to get in work, displaying his leadership. He was also present for mandatory minicamp and led the way for the young defensive line throughout it. He even showed up to training camp on time and never said a word about his deal.

Based on Schefter’s reporting, the two sides wanted to keep things private and work on it behind closed doors. But there’s been no progress made, which has seemingly led to some frustration for Heyward.

Now, it’s another contractual storyline that has popped up for the Steelers this offseason, along with Chris Boswell reportedly wanting a new deal. Some could view it as a potential distraction, but it’s largely not a big deal. Both will seemingly get taken care of.

And Hoke believes strongly that Heyward is handling this all the right way.

“The guy is one of the kindest, one of the greatest guys to have ever played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, not to mention what kind of player he is on the field,” Hoke added. “I have no problem with what Cam Heyward’s doing. I think that he’s going about it the right way. He is not staying out. This is really what’s going on. Cam Heyward’s out there, he is working, he is part of the team. He’s talking to the young fellas. This will get worked out.

“So he is making a business decision, but he is going about it the right way.”

Heyward is making a business decision, but it’s one his teammates understand. Though it puts the Steelers in a bit of a tough position, they understand how important Heyward is, and what he means to the franchise. Same with Boswell. Things will work out the way they’re supposed to, and both players will be made whole.

How Heyward is handling this also works out well for him. He doesn’t have the true wear and tear of training camp on his body entering the season and should be as fresh as possible. Entering his 16th NFL season, he has a shorter runway — as head coach Mike Tomlin likes to say — and knows how to be prepared for live action.

Hopefully once Week 1 in New York rolls around, Heyward has a new deal and this is a thing of the past. But for right now, Heyward is handling it the right way.