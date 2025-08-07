‘Game’s Slowed Down’: Beanie Bishop Jr. Feeling Less ‘Frantic’ Going Into Second NFL Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 rookie class featured several contributors. However, Beanie Bishop Jr. was one of the more pleasant surprises. As an undrafted rookie, Bishop was named the Steelers’ starting slot corner to start the season. While he had some growing pains, Bishop also made several big plays. Recently, he explained how he feels different going into 2025.

“I’m coming into year two, so the game’s slowed down a little bit more,” Bishop said Thursday via Pittsburgh’s DSEN on YouTube. “I know more than I did last year. Being a rookie last year, you’re more frantic. Things like that, where I’m running around and trying to figure out what’s next. Now, I’m more reserved the way I go about things. I have a routine and things that I like to do.”

Bishop appeared in every game in 2024, recording four interceptions and seven passes defended. That includes a two-interception game against his new teammate, Aaron Rodgers.

However, down the stretch, Bishop saw his playing time decrease. Part of that was because Cam Sutton became available for the Steelers. Sutton is gone now, but the Steelers made several notable additions at corner. They signed Darius Slay and Brandin Echols and also traded for Jalen Ramsey.

While Slay figures to be an outside corner, Ramsey and Echols have slot flexibility. That means Bishop is not guaranteed to keep his starting role from last season. Ramsey figures to be more of a chess piece, moving around the Steelers’ defense. However, Echols could be direct competition for Bishop at slot corner. Training camp and the preseason look to be important for Bishop.

Bishop should be fine if he shows the growth he’s talking about. However, if he doesn’t take steps forward or regresses, then his roster spot could be in danger. James Pierre has had a nice camp, too, and he’s got experience on special teams. The Steelers’ cornerback room is crowded.

Going into 2025, Bishop is setting the bar high for himself. He’s got to make the team first, though. Last year, he beat the odds, fighting for and winning a roster spot. He might be in for a similar journey this year.