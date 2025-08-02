Full Steelers Madden Ratings Revealed

The full ratings for the upcoming release of Madden 26 have been revealed, and the Pittsburgh Steelers came in with an 86 overall team rating and the best defense in the game at 91 overall.

Some notable ratings include QB Aaron Rodgers at a 76 overall, WR DK Metcalf at an 85 overall, CB Darius Slay at 84 overall, C Zach Frazier with an identical 84 overall, and LB Patrick Queen at an 82 overall.

TEs Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith also both came in above 80 overall, with Freiermuth receiving an 84 overall rating and Smith an 81 overall.

Rodgers is the 21st-highest rated quarterback in the game, and his 76 overall rating is the same as former Steelers QB Russell Wilson. Justin Fields received a 74 overall rating.

Pittsburgh’s defense being among the best in the game isn’t a surprise given that OLB T.J. Watt is a 96 overall, DL Cameron Heyward is a 94 overall, as is CB Jalen Ramsey. Three players with an overall rating that high bump up the overall rating, and players like Queen, Slay, SAF DeShon Elliott (82 overall), and CB Joey Porter Jr. (80 overall) also come in with solid ratings to give the Steelers a dangerous defense in the game.

Metcalf’s 85 overall makes him the 25th-highest rated receiver in the game. He’s by far the highest-rated Steelers’ receiver, with WR Calvin Austin III ranking second on the team at 75 overall for the receiver position. Robert Woods also received an identical 75 overall rating.

Pittsburgh’s offensive line could be a weakness in the game, with just two players above 80 overall. Frazier is the highest-rated offensive lineman at an 84 overall, while LG Isaac Seumalo received an 80 overall rating. OT Troy Fautanu comes in at a 77 overall, while Broderick Jones is just a 72 overall. RG Mason McCormick is a 74 overall.

Madden has finally adapted to current NFL trends with defined positions for EDGE, and Alex Highsmith and Watt form a lethal tandem, with Highsmith’s rating at 88 overall. Out of the box, Cole Holcomb will likely be Pittsburgh’s second inside linebacker, as his 78 overall rating is higher than Payton Wilson’s 76 overall rating. However, Wilson may be the better player to use, as his 91 speed rating will be fun to play with as a user.

While the offense could struggle with the Steelers this year, their combination of star players on defense could make them one of the most-used teams in the game. With a question mark at quarterback beyond 2025, they’ll also be a fun team to use in franchise mode.

Madden 26 releases on August 14.