Frazier ‘Cut From The Same Type Of Cloth’ As Pouncey, Former Steelers OL Says

No position on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster has embodied the franchise’s tradition of continuity and excellence quite like center. Since 1966, they’ve had a franchise-caliber center for 53 of 59 possible seasons with guys like Mike Webster, Dermontti Dawson and Maurkice Pouncey headlining the list. And now, rookie Zach Frazier looks poised to carry that torch for the next decade.

Former Steelers OL Trai Essex was asked about Frazier’s potential and had some glowing things to say about the young center via 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show.

“I think he could be one of the next great centers in a long line of great centers in Steelers history,” Essex said. “Maurkice Pouncey, who just got inducted into the Hall of Honor…I think Zach is cut from the same type of cloth. I saw some things when I went to practice that gives me hope that he is going to be the leader.”

Essex played with both Jeff Hartings and Maurkice Pouncey in Pittsburgh, so he’s seen first-hand what it takes to be a long-term center for the team. He’s already seeing those qualities in Frazier.

In between first-team sessions, Essex observed Frazier running sprints on the side to get extra conditioning in. The work doesn’t stop just because the first-team offense isn’t on the field. He makes the most of every moment of practice.

We saw Frazier’s physical potential on display as a rookie with one of the more impressive regular season debuts you will ever see. And we know he’s extremely smart with his academic achievements in college as a student athlete. But all the great Steelers centers have also been able to step up and be a leader. It sounds like Frazier is well on his way in that regard.

Aaron Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show that Frazier is already correcting him with protection calls at the line of scrimmage. It would be very easy for a player to remain quiet and let the future Hall of Famer with 20 years of experience call the shots, but Frazier is speaking up and taking ownership of the offensive line.

“As far as his potential is concerned, he can be one of the better ones in our history,” Essex said.

It’s too soon to compare him to the greats, but Frazier is already exceeding expectations as a former second-round pick. And that’s even more impressive considering he broke his leg in the last game of his college career and didn’t have a full offseason to prepare. The sky’s the limit in year two and beyond.