Four Steelers Battles To Watch In Preseason Finale 

Entering Thursday’s preseason finale, the Pittsburgh Steelers have more roster clarity than they did at the start of training camp. Still, there are several outstanding questions over which players will capture the final 53-man roster spots. With that in mind, here are the final battles worth watching against the Carolina Panthers as players make their last case to stick.

Final O-Line Spots

Normally, the Steelers keep nine offensive linemen, but injuries could compel the team to initially carry 10. Even if it’s nine, only Spencer Anderson, Ryan McCollum, and Calvin Anderson (whose health is completely unknown at this point) have locked up backup gigs. That leaves at least one, if not two, spots remaining.

Dylan Cook, Andrus Peat, and Max Scharping are the three candidates vying for the role. Cook has been healthy and worked at both tackle spots this summer. His play has been serviceable but far from spectacular. Peat played well Saturday against Tampa Bay as he makes a late push to stay on the roster, signed as depth ahead of the team’s preseason opener. He’s a veteran with tackle/guard versatility.

Due to McCollum’s injury, Scharping has largely run as the No. 2 center throughout the summer. He’s not natural there and snaps have been shaky, but his play has been otherwise steady. He can also fill in at guard. Whoever shines brightest against Carolina may win out, though Pittsburgh would be wise to consider external options after cutdowns, too.

Final D-Line Spot

Six or seven defensive linemen will be kept. The top five are locked in: Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black, and seemingly Daniel Ekuale (though are we taking that for granted?). That leaves Isaiahh Loudermilk and Logan Lee battling it out. Loudermilk is a vet whose game is maxed out, but he can play the run as a rotational end. Lee’s made progress but after missing his rookie season, he needs every rep given to him. Especially after playing only four in the preseason opener.

Loudermilk is ahead of Lee and this battle might be between Lee capturing a seventh spot or heading to the practice squad. Lee needs to have a great game to put a stamp on his summer work.

CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin hinted that Bishop’s job might not be safe. I take that sort of openness as more motivation than sincerity and that Bishop’s odds of making the 53 are still good. But a great finale by Bishop would almost certainly secure his spot and he should see plenty of playing time in the slot. Not only would a positive performance prevent him from being cut on Aug. 26, but it could get him a helmet on gameday.

Right now, Bishop seems to be without a role as a third-string slot corner with less special teams value than James Pierre, and he’s shaping up to be inactive on gameday even should he make the roster.

P Cameron Johnston/Corliss Waitman

Don’t forget about punter. The best battle this summer has been the one between Cameron Johnston and Corliss Waitman. Both have had great summers and stated their cases to win the job. In stadiums, Waitman has posted elite gross and net yardage while Johnston has been effective pinning teams deep. Both are effective holders, too.

Flip a coin for who wins this one, but the battle is going down to the wire.

Here are a couple practice squad battles to think about, too.

Running Back: Trey Sermon vs. Evan Hull vs. Lew Nichols (two will probably be kept)

Wide Receiver: Brandon Johnson vs. Max Hurleman vs. Ke’Shawn Williams (could the team keep all three?)

Cornerback: D’Shawn Jamison vs. Daryl Porter Jr. (both could be retained)

Safety: Sebastian Castro vs. Quindell Johnson