Former Steelers WR Expects Mike Tomlin Will Get Aaron Rodgers To ‘All-Pro Level’ In 2025

The biggest question remaining for the Pittsburgh Steelers is not whether they’ll adjust DT Cam Heyward’s contract. It’s not whether they’ll add a true WR2. It’s how well QB Aaron Rodgers plays this season. Because if he’s stellar, the Steelers could go far in the playoffs. If he struggles, people think it could be head coach Mike Tomlin’s first losing season as the Steelers’ head coach.

You know who doesn’t expect it to go badly in Pittsburgh? Former Steelers WR Ryan Switzer. He responded to a video shared by Steelers Depot on X/Twitter of Mike Greenberg praising the union of the Steelers and Rodgers. And he evidently agrees with Greenberg.

“I would be extremely surprised if Coach T doesn’t have Rodgers playing at an All-Pro level this year,” Switzer posted.

Now, I don’t think the Steelers are building their approach this season on Aaron Rodgers being an All-Pro quarterback. They are staying focused on having an elite defense (as evidenced by the additions of cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay). And they want a strong running game to keep the offense in manageable downs and distances.

That doesn’t mean they would be angry if Rodgers rediscovers his elite quarterbacking play in 2025—quite the contrary. If Rodgers can play at an All-Pro level, the Steelers would be genuine contenders. And who in Pittsburgh wouldn’t love that?

There are a few issues with that idea in 2025, though. Rodgers will be turning 42 years old in December. It’s extremely hard to fathom an All-Pro quarterback at 42. The only real precedent is Tom Brady. He was named second-team All-Pro with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he was 44.

But Brady wasn’t two years removed from tearing his Achilles tendon that year. When Aaron Rodgers steps onto the field against the New York Jets in Week 1, it will be two years after he tore that tendon on the same field.

Another issue is the lack of proven, high-level playmakers at the wide receiver position outside of DK Metcalf. WR Calvin Austin III was a dynamic player in 2024. However, he’s dealing with an injury that’s left him frustrated for multiple weeks. If he’s unable to go in Week 1, the wide receiver position is dangerously thin.

Thankfully for the Steelers and Rodgers, the tight end room is anything but thin. Pat Freiermuth is a consistent option. Darnell Washington, whether Daniel Jeremiah thinks he’s the best offensive tackle on the team or not, has played well in training camp and preseason. And Jonnu Smith is coming off a career year with the Miami Dolphins, with 800 yards and eight touchdowns.

If Aaron Rodgers is going to have a good year, All-Pro or not, he’s going to need players on offense to step up around him. It would be quite the coaching job from Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to make an All-Pro year happen. Tomlin is known for getting the most out of his players. But this would be a whole new level for him. It would mean that Tomlin would essentially give Rodgers and Smith free rein over the offense. Regardless of the game situation, Tomlin would have to allow Rodgers and Smith to do what they believe to be best, not what Tomlin believes.

That would be a big switch. However, Ryan Switzer believes that Mike Tomlin will help Aaron Rodgers reach that All-Pro level for the first time since the 2021 season. That would be quite the spectacle in Pittsburgh. Because that means Rodgers is outplaying quarterbacks like the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow, the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.