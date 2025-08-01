Former Steelers OL Willie Colon Working With Scouting Department During Camp

Willie Colon, it turns out, isn’t just one of the many Steelers alumni who popped in to experience training camp. As he told the team’s website, he has been on the job—or at least, in a sense. Teresa Varley writes he is working with the team’s scouting department in camp, though she didn’t call it an internship.

Whether they are using a formal title or not, Colon talked about his work with the Steelers’ personnel people. “I’m out here working with the scouting department, just really learning the nuances, trying to see how to make the sauce, if you will”, he said. “It’s been great. I’m just happy Omar [Khan] and Coach [Mike] Tomlin allowed me aboard and allowed me behind the curtain a little bit. It’s great”.

Many former players stop in for camp, or even in the spring, and sometimes do so to work. Some end up coming and staying, as Mark Bruener has. Willie Colon’s former teammate, CB Ike Taylor, has also spent time working with the team recently in the scouting department.

Taylor also reconnected with not just Colon, but also Troy Polamalu and Joey Porter Sr., and perhaps other Steelers alumni who popped into Latrobe for the first week of training camp. Colon called it an “awesome” experience to reconnect with them, praising the “family atmosphere”.

In his post-playing days, Colon has joined the media fray, working for Good Morning Football. Perhaps one day he would like to work in the NFL again, if not as a coach, then as a scout. Many former players end up making great scouts, but for now, he is testing the waters.

“The ultimate goal is obviously to be able to get in the mind of the players, see the makeup, and understand how the man’s made underneath the helmet”, Colon said of his thought process on scouting. “That’s always important, and being able to do that always helps, especially when we kind of grow into the business”.

The Steelers selected Willie Colon in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He spent seven seasons with the team, first as a tackle, later moving to guard. Eventually, he spent three seasons playing for the New York Jets, concluding a 10-year NFL career.

He has been out of the league now for a decade, but he has successfully made the conversion to a post-playing career via the media. Should Colon decide to be closer to the game, he may have a job with the Steelers. That is if he shows the aptitude for what the job demands. Many players dip their toes in the water and decide it’s not for them—often due to the sheer workload. Remember when we all hoped Alan Faneca would be the Steelers’ next offensive line coach?