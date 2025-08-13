Former Steelers Coach Lionel Taylor Dead At 89

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Lionel Taylor has died. He was 89. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo shared the news Wednesday afternoon, noting Taylor passed after a “short illness” in his New Mexico home. The news was confirmed by Taylor’s daughter, Loretta.

Taylor served as the Steelers’ wide receivers coach for their first two Super Bowls wins in 1974 and 1975. One of Chuck Noll’s early hires, Taylor was brought on staff in 1970 and remained there through the 1976 season. In 1977, he became the Los Angeles Rams’ receivers coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 1980. Taylor became the first black OC in NFL history.

He held the position for two years before spending most of the 1980s in the college ranks. Taylor returned to the NFL as the Cleveland Browns’ tight ends coach in 1989. He became a coordinator again in 1995, hired as the OC of the World League of American Football London Monarchs. In 1998, he was named the team’s head coach.

Before his coaching days, Taylor was a prolific receiver. After a year with the Chicago Bears in 1959, Taylor flourished with the Denver Broncos in the 1960s. He made four All-Pros and three Pro Bowls, leading the league in receptions five times. In four seasons, he crossed the 1,000-yard mark. He finished his 10-year career with 567 receptions for 7,195 yards and 45 touchdowns.

Two years after his career, the Steelers hired him to coach. With Pittsburgh, he molded receivers Lynn Swann and John Stallworth as part of the team’s historic 1974 draft class. Though both receivers didn’t break out until Terry Bradshaw’s career turned the corner after Taylor’s departure, he played a key role in providing the foundation for both.

“The best thing that ever happened is that I went with the right coach, Chuck Noll. He was perfect for me with me being a rookie coach,” Taylor said via Steelers.com.

Other receivers Taylor coached included Ron Shanklin and Frank Lewis.

In 2024, Taylor was honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of its “Awards of Excellence” category.