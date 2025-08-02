Former Steelers CB Levi Wallace Signing With Jaguars

CB Levi Wallace, who spent 2022-2023 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Wallace spent last season with the Denver Broncos, playing in 13 games with two starts.

Veteran CB Levi Wallace, most recently with the #Broncos, is signing with #Jaguars today, source said. Some veteran help. pic.twitter.com/7IfTMvdJoE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2025

Along with two-way rookie Travis Hunter, whom the Jaguars are prioritizing as a wide receiver initially, the team has free agent signee Jourdan Lewis (formerly of the Dallas Cowboys), Jarrian Jones, and Christian Braswell as outside cornerbacks, as well as Zech McPhearson, who will likely be a primary special teamer. The team also has a collection of undrafted free agents at the position, including Jabbar Muhammad and Doneiko Slaughter.

Wallace was solid in his first season with the Steelers but experienced a dip in performance in his second season. For his Steelers career, Wallace had six interceptions, 24 passes defensed and 86 tackles in 31 games with 18 starts.

The Broncos waived Wallace late last season after making 28 tackles with just two passes defensed. He had a 66.9 Pro Football Focus grade last season, but with the Broncos’ secondary playing well, they moved on from Wallace to add depth at running back with the team making a playoff push.

Prior to his tenure with the Steelers, Wallace spent four seasons with the Buffalo Bills after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama. He’s likely going to be on the roster bubble with the Jaguars, especially after joining them late in the process, but he adds a veteran for a team that needs more depth and experience at the position.

Jacksonville has revamped its roster under first-year head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, and Wallace could be a nice mentor for some of the Jaguars’ younger cornerbacks during his time with the team, however long that may be.

For his NFL career, Wallace has 12 interceptions and 56 passes defensed in 96 games with 72 starts.