Former Rivals DK Metcalf And Jalen Ramsey ‘Shake Each Other’s Hand’ Before First 1-On-1 Rep Of Practice

DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey, now Steelers teammates, squared off in the Seahawks-Rams rivalry years ago. Although they now share a locker room in Pittsburgh, they still line up on opposite sides of the ball. But they are both professionals, and they treat the opportunity with the requisite professional courtesy.

“One thing that I’ve always respected about Jalen was his competitive edge”, Metcalf said on the NFL Network. “Every time we step on the field, it was always, ‘I’m not gonna let you win’ and vice versa. But now that we’re teammates, first one-on-one rep, we always jump up there and shake each other’s hand and, ‘Let’s work’, and that’s it”.

The Steelers traded for both DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey this offseason, which many perceived as out of character. But they certainly added quite a bit of talent to their respective wide receiver and cornerback rooms and facing one another in practice every day will only make them better.

For Metcalf, it’s not just Ramsey, but also Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. He is lining up against all of them, learning from them and trying to grow. While already a Pro Bowler, the Steelers wouldn’t mind a career year out of him.

Metcalf had his best season with former Steelers QB Russell Wilson in 2020. That year, he caught 83 passes for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl and placed on the second-team All-Pro list. As for Ramsey, he makes the Pro Bowl almost every season and is a three-time first-team All-Pro.

“Just having him here, Slay, Joey Porter Jr., Juan Thornhill, DeShon Elliott, all those guys on the back end, they’ve got my respect because they’re ultimate competitors”, DK Metcalf said, expanding the list beyond just Jalen Ramsey. “But off the field, we can chop it up about anything and chill in the lunchroom, play cards together. It’s tight out here”.

The NFL can create strange bedfellows, incorporating bitter rivals in one draft class. Almost everyone who enters the league has some collegiate affiliation, and they make bets when their rival schools play. Nearly a decade ago, Stephon Tuitt had to wear an Ohio State jersey.

It gets even more interesting, arguably, when those rivalries are in the NFL. In recent years, the Steelers have added five former Ravens, for example. As for Jalen Ramsey and DK Metcalf, they played against each other for four seasons. Not that they were always hostile—again, these are professionals. When the Dolphins played Seattle last year, the two exchanged jerseys after the game.

And now they jump in front of the line in every one-on-one period and begin their matchup with a handshake. For the first time in each’s career, they have one shared goal. They understand that the success of one will be the success of the other, so they might as well grow together.