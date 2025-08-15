Former NFL WR Dez Bryant Wants To Help ‘Unlock’ DK Metcalf

Going into this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers needed to upgrade at wide receiver. They didn’t waste much time doing that, trading for DK Metcalf. Metcalf has been in the league since 2019, and in that time, he’s made two Pro Bowls and been named a second-team All-Pro once. While he’s been a really good player, former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant believes Metcalf can be better.

“I want to work with DK Metcalf,” Bryant wrote recently on Twitter. “He has another level to him that I want to see him unlock.”

I want to work with DK Metcalf..he has another level to him that I want to see him unlock… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 14, 2025

Bryant played in the NFL from 2010-2020, spending most of that time with the Dallas Cowboys. In his prime, he was one of the best receivers in the league, being named a first-team All-Pro once and making three Pro Bowls. Bryant’s best year came in 2014, when he caught 88 passes for 1,320 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Now, he wants to try to help Metcalf improve. It’s unclear how much experience Bryant has training receivers, but he’s likely got some valuable experiences to lean on. While Bryant isn’t as big as Metcalf, he still won in big part due to his size. Perhaps that could help make him a good teacher for Metcalf.

The new Steelers receiver has been in the league for a while, but it feels like he’s still got some untapped potential. Metcalf is a unicorn. There aren’t many receivers in NFL history with his combination of size, strength, and athleticism. A common comparison for Metcalf is former Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson, who’s one of the best wideouts ever.

Metcalf hasn’t yet lived up to that billing. He’s been great, but not legendary. Maybe that could change with the Steelers. Some of Metcalf’s best years came when he had Russell Wilson throwing him the ball. Now, he’s paired with Aaron Rodgers. The four-time NFL MVP is past his prime, but his arm strength is still exceptional. The two of them could help bring out the best in each other.

At this point, with the season almost here, it might be a little too late for Bryant to get to work with Metcalf. However, perhaps they’ll get some time in together. Bryant could at least try to pass on some tips to Metcalf. Metcalf is a rare specimen, and if used correctly, he could be one of the best receivers in the league.