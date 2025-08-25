Former Jets LB Shares How New York Should Defend Aaron Rodgers In Week 1

The preseason is now complete, and the next time the Pittsburgh Steelers take an NFL field, the game will matter. It will happen in New York against the Jets, with Aaron Rodgers starting his chapter in Pittsburgh by facing the team he spent his last chapter with. Former NFL linebacker C.J. Mosley joined Up & Adams on Monday and talked about how he thinks the Jets should defend Rodgers.

“Keep him off his feet,” Mosley said. “If he get in that rhythm, it’s gonna be a long day. For the defense, for the Jets, just making sure they’re showing great coverage. Make sure they’re not giving away, a linebacker moving too early, ’cause he’s gonna know everything. And d-line just gotta get to work, keep him off his feet. If the d-line can get pressure without taking away the linebackers and safeties, I mean, that’ll be a beautiful day.”

Mosley happens to know a lot about the Jets and the Steelers. He spent the first five years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. After several terrific years there, the Steelers were happy to see him move to New York in 2019. He remained there through the 2024 season, being a teammate with Rodgers for each of the last two seasons.

He knows Aaron Rodgers well, and it’s no surprise his plan of attack focuses on getting pressure. Rodgers is 41-years old and is nowhere near as mobile as he used to be, especially after injuring his Achilles two years ago. Behind a very young offensive line, the Steelers’ ability to protect Rodgers is of the upmost importance.

They’ll be getting a good test in Week 1. New York is tough in the middle with Quinnen Williams and a newcomer in Harrison Phillips eating up space. Their secondary is a little more questionable, but Sauce Gardner should match up with DK Metcalf plenty.

It will come as no surprise to see the Jets blitz early and often. They know Rodgers well. They also know Arthur Smith wants to establish the run early and that the Steelers aren’t in the greatest spot at receiver. Metcalf and Gardner will duel, but Calvin Austin III has missed a few weeks with an oblique injury, and Roman Wilson still has to prove himself in regular-season action.

If New York can get pressure on Aaron Rodgers often, it throws a wrench into all of that. That’s what Mosley would do, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see New York follow that advice.