Former GM Would ‘Definitely Like’ Steelers To Trade For Jakobi Meyers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a relatively complete roster, but one position they could use some help at is receiver. At this point on the NFL calendar, there aren’t many WR2 candidates available. However, one is reportedly disgruntled with his current situation, as Jakobi Meyers has requested a trade away from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Speaking on 93.7 The Fan on Tuesday, former NFL GM Doug Whaley thinks the Steelers should make an offer for the veteran receiver.

“I think he would be a very solid number two,” Whaley said of Meyers. “That’s what you’d be looking for… The thing about him, though, you could have him and DK Metcalf around for a couple of years. And help a young quarterback. So I would definitely like that.”

Of all the options currently on the receiver market, Meyers is by far the most qualified. Meyers had easily the best season of his career in 2024, with 1,027 receiving yards on 87 receptions and four touchdowns. Compare that to the Steelers’ receiving core last year, and Meyers would be the top receiver. More impressive, he did it with subpar quarterback play in Las Vegas.

The Raiders don’t seem keen on trading Jakobi Meyers. However, the Steelers are doing their due diligence on the market, including monitoring his situation. And for what it’s worth, Las Vegas did just take another receiver off the market, bringing in Amari Cooper earlier this week. Perhaps that makes them more willing to trade Meyers.

Most importantly, Whaley thinks Meyers would give the Steelers more of an identity on offense going forward.

“You got DK Metcalf, you bring in Jakobi Meyers, alright. Offensively, you’re starting to get a nice foundation that can lead you to prolonged success. About the same time this defense is aging out,” Whaley said.

Meyers is going into the last year of his contract, so the Steelers would probably have to give him an extension if they trade for him. However, that would solidify their receiver room for years to come. In that scenario, Pittsburgh would have a legitimate WR1 and WR2 under contract for multiple years. That would be extremely helpful to the young quarterback they might hope to draft next offseason.

Whether the price is right remains up in the air. Meyers is not really anything more than a second option. And the Steelers aren’t going to pay a high price with Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson waiting in the wings. However, Jakobi Meyers would add a lot of credibility to the position, and Whaley thinks it’s worth considering.