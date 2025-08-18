Former Browns WR Hopes Cam Heyward’s Contract Situation ‘Causes Problems’ For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two preseason games in the books, with only one remaining. However, they still aren’t completely ready for the regular season to start. Their biggest piece of outstanding business is deciding whether or not they’re going to adjust Cam Heyward’s contract. Heyward wants a raise, and he hasn’t ruled out skipping regular-season games if he doesn’t get it. Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs is happy to see his former rival dealing with that drama.

“I hope this causes problems within their organization,” Cribbs said recently on The Top Dawgs Show podcast. “I’m all for this. I want to flame the fire a little bit.”

Our #Browns legends can't stop laughing at the Cameron Heyward contract negations.😂 #DawgPound "I hope this causes problems within their organization." –@JoshCribbs16 Presented by @Preston_Cars https://t.co/WYndpJmFBi pic.twitter.com/DgmpCyat1j — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) August 18, 2025

Cribbs played for the Browns from 2005-2012, a period in which the Steelers routinely beat Cleveland. Therefore, it isn’t surprising to hear him enjoying Pittsburgh’s misfortune.

However, it remains to be seen if Heyward’s contract dispute will cause issues for the Steelers. Coaches and teammates have been adamant that the situation isn’t a distraction. And while the 36-year-old Heyward didn’t work much during training camp, that isn’t too surprising for a player his age. Despite wanting to renegotiate his contract, Heyward has still been engaged with the team.

If Heyward misses regular-season games then things could become very different. That would be a major distraction since Heyward is not only one of the Steelers’ best players but also one of their leaders. It would be impossible to ignore if he skipped games.

Reports indicate that the Steelers aren’t keen on giving Heyward a raise. We’ll see which side eventually caves. Heyward and the Steelers both have the same goal for this year. They both want to win the Super Bowl. However, if they can’t agree to some sort of resolution their chances of competing for a championship will go down.

There’s no need to panic yet, though. The Steelers waited until right before the regular season started last year to sign Heyward to a new contract. Something similar could happen again this year. There’s still time for them to pay Heyward. After how he played last year, he deserves a raise. We’ll see if the Steelers agree, or if Cribbs will get his wish.