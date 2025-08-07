Florio Thinks Aaron Rodgers Is ‘Completely Missing The Point’ Of Preseason

Aaron Rodgers will not suit up for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first preseason game. They still have two other preseason games, though, so perhaps Rodgers will play in one of those contests. However, Rodgers made his stance on playing in the preseason clear. He doesn’t think that it provides many benefits. Therefore, if it’s up to him, he probably won’t play until the regular season.
“I think he’s completely missing the point of being on the field in the preseason,” Mike Florio said Thursday on the Pro Football Talk podcast. “It’s not about what kind of a mental challenge it’s gonna be. It’s the physicality. I think it’s as simple as half speed versus full speed.
“That first time you’re out there with your uniform on and it feels like a real game, you’re gonna press your foot into the ground a little bit harder. You’re gonna move a little bit faster. You’re gonna be exerting a little more effort. It just feels different, and you can’t replicate that in a training camp practice.”
Rodgers’ reasoning for disliking the preseason is that teams aren’t actually simulating what they’re going to do in the regular season. They’re not going show opposing offenses their actual defense. As a result, for a veteran like Rodgers, those reps provide fewer benefits.
However, Florio makes a good point about the physicality of the preseason. While it isn’t exactly like a regular-season game, it’s a step up from practice. In training camp, Rodgers isn’t going to get hit. That would be different in a preseason game.
In that same podcast, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms weighed in on the discussion.
“[Rodgers is] trying to say there’s no value in that, but I would disagree with that,” Simms said. “There’s still value. Who cares that it’s simple? Get that anxiousness, the anxiety out of your system.”
However, playing Rodgers is a double-edged sword.
Yes, the preseason could help Rodgers knock off some of the rust and get more acclimated to playing with the Steelers. Considering that he’s new to the team, preseason reps could be more valuable.
That also comes with risks, though. Rodgers is 41 years old, and he’s dealt with injuries in recent years. If he plays in the preseason, Rodgers could get injured. The Steelers might not want to endanger their starting quarterback for a game that doesn’t have any bearing on their Super Bowl chances.
However, it’s also important to note that Rodgers wasn’t totally against playing in the preseason. He said that he’d leave the decision up to Mike Tomlin. While he doesn’t see much value in the preseason, Tomlin might disagree. Rodgers could still play in the preseason.