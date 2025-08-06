Fittipaldo: Will Howard Had Brace On Hand During Walk-Through

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie QB Will Howard suffered a broken bone in his hand during practice yesterday, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, but Howard was with the team during its walkthrough on Wednesday ahead of practice. Per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Howard had a brace on his right hand, which is common after hand injuries.

Will Howard was at walk thru this morning and had his right hand in a brace it appeared. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 6, 2025

The injury will likely sideline Howard for the entire preseason, which is a major blow as he looks to show what he’s made of and prove he belongs with the team long term. With Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph atop the depth chart, the opportunities for Howard are going to be minimal during the season, and the preseason was going to be his chance to work in game action.

Even though he’s hurt, it’s good that Howard is still taking part in team activities and staying around the team during practice and walkthrough. The more he can soak in, the better, and even though he won’t actually hit the field for the next few weeks, he can still take mental reps and get better without actually playing.

The injury is still a hindrance to his development, but Howard seems like he’s the type of player who will be doing whatever he can to get better, even if he isn’t on the field. With Howard injured, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Steelers bring in a fourth quarterback for the remainder of the preseason, especially with starter Aaron Rodgers likely not getting a ton of preseason reps. A move to add a quarterback hasn’t been announced yet, but the Steelers may have a group working out for them today.

It’s unfortunate timing and an unlucky break for Howard, but he seems to be taking it in stride. He’s dealt with adversity in the past, and this is just another setback for him as he looks to stick around long term with the Steelers. In fact, Howard believes his ability to deal with adversity is a trait that sets him apart from other quarterbacks, and this will be a good opportunity to show that.