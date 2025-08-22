Fittipaldo Predicts QB Will Howard Begins Season On IR

Will Howard may have to wait until 2026 to throw a pass inside an NFL stadium. He might need to wait until October before he throws, period. With Howard still recovering from a broken finger on his throwing hand, PPG beat writer Ray Fittipaldo believes he’s a prime candidate to begin the season on injured reserve.

“I’m just thinking the way Mike Toman has operated in the past, I think Will Howard is gonna go to IR for at least the first month of the season,” Fittipaldo told 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller Thursday evening prior to the preseason finale.

Those comments came before Thursday’s preseason game. One where Skylar Thompson continued to play well, throwing a touchdown to WR Lance McCutcheon and finding WR Scotty Miller for a 53-yard completion at the end of the half, securing three points before the break.

Landing on IR would keep Howard out at least the first four weeks of the season. Howard hasn’t practiced since early August after a botched exchange with the center broke his finger. Since then, Howard has worn a black brace/splint on his throwing hand and left to take mental reps and footwork drills rather than throwing passes.

Fittipaldo’s belief comes from a history of rookies landing on injured reserve.

“Mike Tomlin has a history of putting rookies on IR when they don’t play in the preseason,” Fittipaldo said. “Did it with Calvin Austin. Did it with Roman Wilson. Did it with Logan Lee last year. It’s just something that he does.”

But that logic isn’t entirely accurate. Wilson didn’t begin the regular season on injured reserve. He landed there mid-season after suffering a hamstring injury. Austin’s injury was serious enough to make him a clear IR candidate. Howard is much more borderline and could be healthy by Week 1.

It’s a different take than Jeff Hathhorn’s recent prediction that Howard would be “good to go” for the season opener.

Skylar Thompson’s strong summer showing could influence the team’s decision. If Pittsburgh wants to keep him around, Howard could go to IR and make Thompson the No. 3 to open up the first month of 2025.

New NFL rules permit two players to automatically pass through to injured reserve and be designated to return once healthy. Howard could occupy one of those two spots. After all, his rookie season is about watching and learning, and he can do that from injured reserve just as easily as he could on the 53. The difference being, Howard couldn’t practice the first four weeks and Pittsburgh would still have a decision to make when that time comes.