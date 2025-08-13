Fittipaldo Names His Steelers Training Camp Offensive, Defensive MVPs

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up training camp at Saint Vincent College yesterday, and two players stood out to Ray Fittipaldo of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Appearing on The Fan Morning Show on 93.7 The Fan, Fittipaldo named Aaron Rodgers his offensive MVP and Jalen Ramsey his defensive MVP from the Steelers’ time in Latrobe.

“Offense, I’ll go Aaron, just because he’s the quarterback and Mike [Tomlin] was so effusive in his praise of him yesterday, just talked about how much he loves football and how it’s rubbing off on his teammates, how much he cares about the game,” Fittipaldo said. “But I’m gonna be honest, it was a slow start for Aaron, then it picked up.

“Jalen came back yesterday and some of the other defensive guys are coming back and you saw the defense get back at it again. Even though he missed a week or so, but when he’s out there, he’s such a difference maker.”

While his vote for Rodgers was more due to the praise from Tomlin and what he provides as a leader, it sounds as if Ramsey can be a piece that makes the Steelers’ defense elite again. He can cover top receivers and tight ends, and his versatility will allow the Steelers to cause matchup problems for opposing offenses.

The Steelers haven’t had a player with his level of versatility recently, and for a defense that struggled down the stretch in 2024, Ramsey can be a player who helps restore the defense to its elite form.

Rodgers’ leadership shouldn’t be discounted either, and it’s more than fair to use that as a reason to name him the team’s offensive MVP. Ben Skowronek said yesterday on the DVE Morning Show that the offense is “laser focused” thanks to Rodgers, and he’s a player guys don’t want to let down.

He’s done all the right things from a leadership perspective since joining the Steelers, and the offense and team as a whole should be better for it. While Rodgers’ fit in Pittsburgh’s locker room was a question mark before he signed, it shouldn’t even remotely be a question at this point with him endearing himself to his teammates in his two months in the Black and Gold.

It’s good to see two new players fitting in and jelling with the Steelers, and both of them could be a reason why the Steelers contend in 2025.