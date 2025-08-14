Fittipaldo: Calvin Austin III Won’t Play In Preseason, Steelers Might ‘Have To Do Something’ At WR

Calvin Austin III’s situation grows more mysterious by the day. At first Tomlin labeled it a minor day-to-day issue, but his language has grown more vague by the day. Tomlin declined to say much about Austin ahead of Saturday’s preseason game. He was unwilling to rule any injured players out with plenty of time to get healthy over the next 48 hours.

According to Ray Fittipaldo, Austin will not only miss this Saturday’s preseason game, but next Thursday’s preseason finale as well.

“Calvin Austin’s injury is something to watch. He’s not gonna play in Thursday’s game either,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo said via 93.7 The Fan’s The PM Team. “So after that game it’s gonna be interesting to see if he’s further along in his recovery or if they actually have to go out and do something.”

It’s a quick turnaround from Saturday to Thursday for the final two preseason games. Austin hasn’t yet been at the stage where he does light work on the side of the field. That seems to be a good indication he won’t be ready to play in the next week.

Named the Steelers’ No. 2 WR back at OTAs, Austin’s availability is concerning. If he isn’t healthy enough to start the season, would Pittsburgh consider him an IR/return candidate after roster cutdowns?

There have already been rumblings of the Steelers having renewed interest in acquiring another WR. Mark Kaboly strongly suggested they were going to make a move sometime in the next two weeks with roster cutdowns around the corner.

Assistant GM Andy Weidl said today they may add a WR if it’s the right player for the right price. That could mean another trade with endless potential candidates to consider, or a free agent like Amari Cooper or Odell Beckham Jr.

Fittipaldo gave some credence to the idea of Beckham.

“I don’t think it’s gonna be a big name like [Terry] McLaurin, but the Beckham thing is interesting because he acknowledged that there’s at least been some conversations,” Fittipaldo said.

Beckham went on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast earlier this offseason. He revealed that he’s had some communication with the Steelers and would love to play with Rodgers.

The Steelers won’t be required to disclose what Austin’s injury is until the regular season begins. Hopefully we get clarity before then.

For now, all we have to look at is this photo from Brian Batko on X at today’s joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Austin is in street clothes with no obvious brace or wraps.