Fists Fly At Steelers Training Camp In Heated Scuffle

There have been a few minor dustups for the Pittsburgh Steelers at training camp this year, but a noteworthy fight broke out this afternoon after DL Esezi Otomewo tackled RB Kaleb Johnson to the ground in a non-tackling session, per our Alex Kozora on X.

DL Esezi Otomewo with hard tackle in non-tackling session. Offense took exception. Big scrum, punches thrown. Broken up now. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 6, 2025

Officially, Mike Tomlin tries to dissuade fights from happening, telling players they aren’t trying to conduct an MMA camp. But multiple veterans, including Cam Heyward, have talked about the value of fights in raising the intensity level of practice.

According to The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, Mason McCormick was among the players leading the charge to defend Johnson. Otomewo is finding out the hard way what happens when an offensive player gets hit when they aren’t supposed to. McCormick did a similar thing last year when an overzealous hit from Elandon Roberts sent QB Justin Fields to the turf.

During team run period, Esezi Otomewo close lines rookie RB Kaleb Johnson during what’s supposed to be a low-contact drill in shells. Mason McCormick and others come to their RB’s defense and a big scrum ensues. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) August 6, 2025

“We’re gonna protect the quarterback always,” McCormick said after practice that day.

He has turned into a real enforcer on offense, which is a great trait to have for just a second-year player. Mike Tomlin praised him for his ability to finish plays and his nasty demeanor last year. Sticking up for his teammates is an extension of that.

Otomewo was injured earlier in camp but has since returned. It’s possible he is trying to make up for lost time by getting a little extra chippy in practice.

The Steelers will be able to take out their frustrations on someone else for the first time this Saturday when they travel to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason opener. They also have a joint practice on the books for next week with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There have been some notable fights at joint practices around the NFL in recent years, but I’m sure both teams will be working to make sure that doesn’t happen.