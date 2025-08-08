Final Weekend Of 2025 Training Camp: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

We’re well into training camp now, with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first preseason game on the horizon. This Saturday, the Steelers visit the Jacksonville Jaguars as they take an NFL field for the first time in 2025. While plenty of veterans will sit out of action, Steelers fans will get a look at some of the players on the roster bubble fighting for their spot.

It’s been an eventful week of camp. For the first several days, the defense dominated the offense, but the tides are starting to turn recently. Pittsburgh’s defense is still playing well, but Aaron Rodgers and his offense have began putting things together, connecting with DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson much more consistently over the past few days.

Off the field, things haven’t been drama-free. On Thursday, it was reported that Cam Heyward and the Steelers aren’t on the same page yet regarding his 2025 salary. A little later on Thursday, we found out Chris Boswell is in the same situation. Both players are probably right for feeling that way. Each of those situations should be resolved without any big issues as well. Yet, it’s not ideal to have on the mind going into the season.

As always, we’re here with you throughout the weekend with whatever news comes our way.

Have a safe and happy weekend.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Which Steelers receiver will have the most receiving yards on Saturday?

2 – Does Pittsburgh score a red zone TD against the Jaguars?

3 – Which Steelers running back will have most rushing yards on Saturday?

4 – How many takeaways does the Steelers defense create?

5- How many turnovers will the Steelers offense have?

Tie Breaker: How many passing yards will the Steelers quarterbacks combine for against the Jaguars?

Recap: Second Weekend Of 2025 Training Camp: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Training camp is underway. Time passing quickly. First preseason game this weekend. Here’s the recap from last week’s 13 respondents.

Q1: Aaron Rodgers Playing Time at JAX

Steelers fans want to see Aaron Rodgers make an appearance against Jacksonville. But prefer limiting his exposure to one series. Two at most. Three folks wanted to see a full quarter but two said none at all. However, on Thursday, Mike Tomlin mentioned that Rodgers won’t be playing in Saturday’s game at all.

Q2: Which UDFA Do You Want on 53 Man Roster

Two undrafted free agents have caught our interest. Wide receiver Roc Taylor edged defensive back Sebastian Castro in a 6 to 5 vote.

Q3: What Players Have Impressed You Most

Steelers Depot readers mentioned eight different players that have impressed them the most during camp. Just two, Joey Porter and Payton Wilson received more than one vote with Payton edging Porter by one vote.

Q4: Broderick Jones Confidence Scale 1-10

Depot Respondents back and forth in their confidence in Broderick Jones at left tackle. The median response was a 5. Basically, folks waiting for Jones to perform in a preseason game and demonstrate he can protect the quarterback.

Q5: DK Metcalf or TE Room More TDs in 2025

We’re looking for Arthur Smith’s offense to land touchdown passes in the hands of the tight end group.

Consensus vs. Correct Answers

Questions SD Consensus Correct Answers Aaron Rodgers Playing Time at JAX 1 Series No Playing Time Which UDFA Do You Want on 53 Man Roster Roc Taylor TBD What Players Impressed You Most in Camp Payton Wilson TBD Broderick Jones Confidence Scale 1-10 5 TBD DK Metcalf or TE Room More TDs

in 2025 Tight Ends TBD

Final Thoughts

The Steelers play their first preseason game this weekend. We’ll see how the offense performs in a game situation. Time to practice your answers for the upcoming regular season contest that starts the Friday before the season opener. Here we go Steelers!