Final Weekend Of 2025 Preseason: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

Finally, the preseason is complete. It wrapped up with an ugly, sloppy win on Thursday night. The Steelers left their preseason slate with two wins.

While preseason stereotypically and, in comparison, doesn’t mean much, this was an interesting one. We saw some quarterbacks, notably Skylar Thompson, state their case for the roster. We also got a chance to see some of the rookies on the roster start to make an impact. One almost suffered a serious injury last night in Derrick Harmon, but he managed to avoid it with just a knee sprain.

Now, the Steelers have a little time off before the real grind begins. On September 7th, they’ll visit the New York Jets to open the season, a game they’re favored to win. Until then, they have time to rest up and get ready for the regular season.

As always, we’re here with you throughout the weekend with whatever news comes our way.

Have a safe and happy weekend.

1 – How many wide receivers will the Steelers keep on their initial 53-man roster for Week 1?

2 – The punter battle is red-hot after three preseason games. Who makes the initial 53-man roster: Cameron Johnston or Corliss Waitman?

3 – How many players from other teams will Omar Khan claim off waivers after the NFL cutdown deadline?

4 – Name a Steelers bubble player you predict will earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster or practice squad based on their preseason performance.

5- Who will be the third quarterback on the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster: Skylar Thompson or Will Howard?

Tiebreaker: How many total rookies (drafted or undrafted) will make the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster?

Recap: Second Weekend Of 2025 Preseason: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

The second preseason game is in the books. Thank you to the 19 Yinzers who brought their A-game to practice for the upcoming Steelers Depot regular season Friday Night Five Questions contest.

Q1: Will the Steelers’ offense (not defense or special teams) score over/under 24 points?

Tampa Bay’s defense clamped down on Pittsburgh’s offense. After scoring over 30 points against Jacksonville and protecting the ball, all three quarterbacks threw an interception Saturday night. The Steelers had a few explosive plays, including a 42 yard reception by Roman Wilson and a big 37 yard run by Lew Nichols. But they only scored 14 points, partly due to the turnovers. Steelers Depot readers had a slight edge of going under 24 points by a 10-9 margin.

Q2: Does Derrick Harmon play over/under 25.5 snaps?

Derrick Harmon played 23 defensive snaps. Just a couple snaps under 25.5. Harmon recorded his first NFL sack. Hopefully he replicates that feat many times in the regular season. Readers took the under by a 17-2 vote. This aligns with Mike Tomlin limiting many starters from preseason games this year.

Q3: Will the Steelers defense be over/under 1.5 sacks?

Harmon’s sack was the only one tallied by the Steelers defense. Readers expected more defensive production; 16 of 19 voters took over 1.5 Steelers sacks. A contributing factor may be the front seven limiting their stunts to avoid putting too many schemes on tape.

Q4: Who will have the higher average per punt – Cameron Johnston or Corliss Waitman?

Another close vote. 11 picked Corliss Waitman to have a higher punting average as to 8 who chose Cam Johnston. But as several respondents noted, this could be affected by which punter had more field to work with. Both punted three times. Waitman averaged 58.0 yards a punt. Johnston netted 42.3 yards a punt. But Johnston had two punts inside the 20 while Waitman only had one, indicating Waitman had longer field position for his opportunities.

Q5: Which Steelers receiver has the most receiving yards this week?

Steelers Depot readers picked 7 different Steelers to have the most receiving yards. Scotty Miller, Brandon Johnson, and Ke’Shawn Williams most popular with each receiving 4 votes. Recently released Roc Taylor got 3 votes. Only TommyG21 picked the actual receiving yards leader: Roman Wilson.

Consensus vs. Correct Answers

Questions SD Consensus Correct Answers Will Steelers’ offense Be O/U 24 points? Under Under Derrick Harmon plays O/U 25.5 snaps? Under Under Steelers defense O/U 1.5 sacks? Over Under Higher average per punt – Johnston or

Waitman? Corliss Waitman Corliss Waitman Steelers receiver with most receiving

yards ? Tie Ke’Shawn William, Scotty Miller & Brandon Johnson Roman Wilson

Tiebreaker – Steelers Rushing Yards

The Steelers racked up 130 rushing yards. Paul P and steeler fever tied with four correct answers, but Paul P’s 68-yard prediction was 62 yards off. TommyG21’s 114 was closer at 16 yards off but only 3 correct answers. Steeler fever skipped the tiebreaker, so Paul P takes the practice week crown. Good thing this wasn’t the regular season!

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! The 2025 Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions contest is almost here! Consider your answers carefully, you could be a winner!

2025 FN5Q Contest Details

The 2025 Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions contest, run by David Orochena (Beaver Falls Hosiery), kicks off September 5, 2025, with weekly $25 prizes and a Steelers Depot polo option. Answer five questions plus a tiebreaker; the closest tiebreaker wins ties. Cumulative points track correct answers, with a five-point bonus for perfect weeks. Participation earns one point weekly. Reply to your original post to revise answers before kickoff. Top prizes: $100 (first), $75 (second), $25 (third), payable via PayPal. Unclaimed winnings go to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank or can be redirected to the prize pool. Full rules available on request. Questions? Hit up David on X (@subBurgher) or Instagram (quarternelson). Test your Steelers knowledge tonight!