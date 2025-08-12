Film Room: Steelers Rookie Receivers Make Plays (And Not Just The Ones You Remember)

Saturday night belonged to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie wide receivers. Max Hurleman and Ke’Shawn Williams caught touchdown passes in the team’s 31-25 victory, both great plays worth remembering. But their impact went beyond just finding the end zone. Today, a quick film room on the plays made beyond just the highlights or box score.

Max Hurleman (No. 34)

Hurleman didn’t just catch. He blocked, too. Late in the first half, he showed it in back-to-back reps. In the first, he digs out the ROLB on this run, cutting him off on the backside. Kaleb Johnson’s run didn’t go anywhere, but Hurleman did his job.

In the second, Hurleman showed good effort and strain to block the defensive back on the perimeter. He ran his feet and stuck to it the whole play through. That’s the type of attitude Arthur Smith, who greatly values receivers blocking, is looking for.

Hurleman ended the game on a high note, too. Top of the screen as the Steelers’ gunner on this Cameron Johnston punt. Watch him split and beat this vice from the two Jaguars’ jammers and maintain lane integrity to keep the returner inside. He finishes the play with a form tackle, same leg/shoulder and wraps up to drop the returner for just a 5-yard return. It ended in a 47-yard net, an elite number for any coverage unit.

Ke’Shawn Williams (No. 85)

Williams showed off his blocking chops, too. QB Skylar Thompson’s touchdown to RB Trey Sermon was his easiest of the night, a walk-in score with the pulling linemen not even needed to block anyone. Still, at the top of the screen, Williams finished his block and stuck to the left cornerback to ensure Sermon could waltz into the end zone.

Williams had a successful night as a punt returner, with his biggest return unfortunately called back. Still, Williams showed his chops in the return game. Make a man miss on the punt team, and the odds are high that it’ll be a long runback. His spin move effectively makes two Jaguars’ players miss, creating a lane on the left side. He runs it back 27-yards before being tackled (by the Jaguars’ punter, the only blemish).

A hold by CB Cameron McCutcheon called it back, but it didn’t materially contribute to Williams’ return. To a man, it was still a good rep.

Williams was also the first man downfield on the Hurleman tackle shown above, though he couldn’t finish the tackle.

Both players, and even WR Roc Taylor, had strong in-stadium debuts. Their touchdowns will be remembered most and rightfully so, but they made plays outside of those, too. That’ll serve them well in winning over the entire coaching staff in their pursuit of at least sticking on the practice squad.