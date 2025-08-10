Film Room: Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson’s Touchdowns Were Just What Steelers Needed

With two veteran quarterbacks playing nearly every single snap in Saturday’s Pittsburgh Steelers preseason opener, the offense wasted no time warming up to the moment. Scoring on its first drive, Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson combined to throw four touchdowns. The most by Steelers’ quarterbacks since the 2022 preseason opener, Rudolph and Thompson were poised and productive all night.

Today, let’s check out three of their scores, leaving out the screen pass to RB Trey Sermon in the second half.

Mason Rudolph’s Touchdown To Darnell Washington

Rudolph was perfect on his first drive, completing all seven passes and finishing things off with a 19-yard score to TE Darnell Washington. Steelers come out 2×2 and run mirrored routes down the seam, WR Roman Wilson up top and Washington at the bottom.

Rudolph throws opposite the single high safety in what looks like the Jaguars’ Cover 3. It leaves Washington open down the seam with inside leverage on the outside cornerback. It’s a strong throw and catch, Washington flashing the sticky hands he’s shown throughout camp to secure the catch and finish the play for the score.

Skylar Thompson’s Touchdown To Max Hurleman

Thompson led a two-minute drill for the Steelers’ second score of the half. After a chunk throw to rookie WR Max Hurleman, Thompson found him again to finish off the drive with the touchdown.

Steelers again come out 2×2, twin receivers to the field side. To that side, Pittsburgh runs a “Dragon” concept, a two-man route combination with a flat and slant route. Designed to stress and beat man coverage, Hurleman runs the flat route to the sideline. Thompson puts the ball on him for the touchdown, Hurleman making the sliding catch.

A simple concept but good play all-around for a big win in situational football.

Skylar Thompson’s Touchdown To Ke’Shawn Williams

Thompson’s final score was a 50/50 ball to Ke’Shawn Williams. Jaguars send heat with a seven-man rush against the Steelers’ six-man protection. Thompson stands tall with the 1-tech rushing free up the A-gap, the o-line not blocking inside out.

Thompson hangs tough and throws up a great jump ball to Williams, who makes a fantastic contested catch in the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown. Angles from the broadcast and end zone view.

Rudolph and Thompson had really strong performances. Not just in the touchdowns but in their operation. They played a clean game with smart-decisions and no mistakes. No botched snaps, handoffs, or procedural issues to stall a drive. It’s expected from two veterans with their resumes but still nice to see carry over into first preseason action, especially on the road.

With Aaron Rodgers and doubtful to play this preseason and Will Howard still on the mend, Rudolph and Thompson will have plenty of chances in the Steelers’ final two preseason games.