Film Room: Cole Holcomb Flashes In Triumphant Steelers Return

He hadn’t played in an NFL game since Week 9 of the 2023 season, so just getting back onto the field inside a stadium Saturday night was a major win for Pittsburgh Steelers veteran linebacker Cole Holcomb.

Holcomb, who blew out his knee in gruesome fashion in November 2023, was able to return to football activities late last season in practice. He’s been a full go in training camp with no restrictions and has drawn praise from teammates for how he’s looked.

On Saturday night, he returned to game action and flashed at times in the Steelers’ 31-25 win over the Jaguars. Though he struggled to get off blocks against the run a few times and looked just a step slow as he was still processing, it was encouraging to see Holcomb in coverage, making a few plays to help force incompletions.

Man, Cole Holcomb looks awesome early on here. Moving so well in space. Great close to force the incompletion on Tank Bigsby. Guy looks all the way back. Massive for #Steelers ILB room. — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) August 9, 2025

He played 24 snaps on the night and finished with just one tackle, but there were some encouraging signs from Holcomb.

Let’s dive into the tape.

Holcomb had some early struggles in the run game. He was a tick slow and allowed linemen to climb to the second level. Once those linemen got there, they were able to engulf and control him.

Lined up to the left of Payton Wilson here, Holcomb attacks downhill against the run. But he’s unable to get off the block cleanly after Jacksonville interior offensive lineman Chuma Edoga got his hands on Holcomb and controlled him, knocking him backwards and out of the play.

Fortunately, the play went for little gain, but seeing Holcomb get controlled like that was a bit concerning, though it’s important to remember it was one of his first snaps in-stadium since his return.

Later in the same drive, Holcomb tried to show off some range and athleticism, opening it up against the screen.

He reads it well and spaces out, but then he tries to slip underneath Edoga. While he forces RB Travis Etienne to go toward the sideline, limiting his space, he takes himself out of the play by trying to knife underneath.

Edoga is able to knock him off balance, taking him out of the play that went for 10 yards.

Side note: nice hustle to the ball here from rookie Yahya Black, something he’s done all training camp.

A few plays later, Holcomb drew an illegal-block penalty on the Jaguars. On the bubble screen, Holcomb came downhill with initial pressure, but the turned and ran to get back into the play.

His effort to get back into the mix and try to make the tackle forced Jacksonville lineman Ezra Cleveland to block Holcomb in the back, negating the play for the Jaguars.

That penalty ultimately stalled Jacksonville’s drive and the Steelers hold them to a field goal. It won’t show up as a stat for Holcomb, but it was good hustle to get back into the play. Good things happen for the defense when you run to the ball like this.

Late in the first quarter, Holcomb came up big with a forced incompletion on second down.

It’s a simple hook route to Jacksonville wide receiver Parker Washington, but Holcomb spot drops well and then drives downhill on the throw. Once he arrives at the catch point, Holcomb does a good job of making contact with Washington’s arms and hands, knocking the ball free for the incompletion, setting up a 3rd and 13.

Though the Jaguars converted one play later, this was a positive rep in coverage from Holcomb.

In the second quarter, Holcomb had trouble getting off a block in the run game again, this time against tight end Hunter Long.

Initially lined up out wide in coverage before motioning back inside, Holcomb is in good position on the draw play. He’s square to the line of scrimmage, but he lets Long get his hands inside. Long gets away with a hold, but it’s another example of Holcomb needing to play cleaner and get off blocks.

Hopefully with some live reps under his belt now, Holcomb can start to get back up to speed with staying clean and working off blocks, having his eyes moving faster in the run game to put him in better position.

Fortunately, Holcomb closed out his 24 snaps in strong fashion. On a third down inside the red zone, Holcomb did a great job of working over the top on a pick play and was able to get out into the flat to force a tough throw and catch for quarterback Nick Mullens and running back Tank Bigsby.

It’s a ball that Bigsby should have caught, but Holcomb would have made the tackle short of the sticks anyway. He really opened it up and showed his range getting to the perimeter here, closing down what looked like a potential chain-moving play for the Jaguars.

There were some really positive moments for Holcomb in his return to action. He had a hand in forcing a couple of incompletions, and he was credited with one tackle. He also drew a flag with his hustle and effort level.

It’s a good building block for Holcomb, who looks to be a solid depth piece for the Steelers after some time away from the game due to injury.