Film Room: Breaking Down The Steelers Three Interceptions

After a sparkling debut in Jacksonville, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback encore performance wasn’t as appealing last night against Tampa Bay. Three interceptions were fitting in a three-point loss, each impacting the potential score of the game. Though we don’t yet have the All-22 tape, all three are worth breaking down to understand why and how they happened.

Mason Rudolph’s INT

Rudolph’s pick came on the second play of the game. Pittsburgh is running ‘Hoss Y Juke,’ a staple during the Rob Gronkowski/Julian Edelman New England Patriots’ era. Out of empty with five in the pattern, the outside receivers run short curls to hold the cornerbacks underneath. Two of the slot routes run down the seam. The inner-most slot receiver, No. 3, runs an option/choice route to beat the defender’s leverage.

On this play, TE Darnell Washington and RB Kenneth Gainwell are the outside receivers running curls. WRs Roman Wilson and Brandon Johnson run down the seam while WR Scotty Miller is on the option route.

Center Zach Frazier’s snap is low, disrupting timing and taking Rudolph’s eyes off the football. He tries to throw down the seam to Wilson but the throw is late and a little behind. Instead of leading Wilson, he has to try to reach back for it and the cornerback is able to get back and make the play.

Rudolph said post-game the Bucs were in Cover 3. That makes a seam ball a tough throw, especially when Rudolph doesn’t move the free safety. With the cornerback carrying the deep third, a late and behind throw makes it even riskier and this play predictably results in an interception. Tampa Bay took the ball the other away and eight plays later, put the ball in the end zone.

Rudolph and the offense bounced back with a touchdown two drives later. But everything about this play was off. The snap. The decision. The throw.

Skylar Thompson’s INT

Thompson’s pick hurt. Third down and in the red zone, the Steelers come away empty-handed. This one has less to do with scheme and more to do with a potential penalty that wasn’t called. Pittsburgh comes out in 3×1 with WR Lance McCutcheon isolated to the bottom.

There’s plenty of contact as McCutcheon sits down one-yard past the sticks. No flag is called as the pass is tipped up into the air. The Bucs’ corner catches it on the bounce and races it back the other way for a healthy return.

Mike Tomlin was upset the officials didn’t throw a penalty for defensive holding or pass interference. He has a good case to make and this pick is the least egregious of the three. But it was a backbreaker to take at least three points off the Steelers’ board in a game in which they lost by three.

Logan Woodside’s INT

Woodside’s interception helped hand Tampa Bay the win. With Pittsburgh driving and teetering on field goal range, Woodside throws late on a curl to WR Max Hurleman. The Buccaneers are playing zone (looks like Cover 2) with defenders having eyes on the quarterback, reading him on the way to the football.

Woodside stares down his target and doesn’t release the ball until well after Hurleman has settled. The hook zone linebacker reads it the whole way and jumps the route, picking it off and racing the other way.

At least Woodside made the tackle. He also forced a fumble, though the ball rolled out of bounds. Hurleman showed good effort to chase the ball down. But rookie tackle Gareth Warren suffered a potential concussion trying to make the stop, turning this play into an ugly one every which way.

Three quarterbacks. Three interceptions. Each with their own miscues and problems. After a great preseason opener, this performance was a reminder the preseason is often messy and bumpy. Pittsburgh’s offense showed every bit of it.