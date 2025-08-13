‘Feels Like We’re Watching Najee Harris’: Pryor Concerned With Kaleb Johnson’s Slow Start

When the Pittsburgh Steelers let veteran running back Najee Harris walk in free agency, they were aiming to upgrade the running back position through the 2025 NFL Draft and in free agency. All the while, they were letting a durable, consistent back from a run-first offense hit the open market.

Ultimately, the Steelers signed Kenneth Gainwell in free agency, elevated Jaylen Warren to the RB1 role, and drafted Kaleb Johnson in the third round. The Iowa product was deemed the perfect fit for offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s zone rushing attack, but so far the early returns on Johnson haven’t been all that promising.

That culminated in an eight-carry, 20-yard performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Steelers’ preseason opener. Though he had a nice 7-yard run around right end, stepping through a tackle attempt from No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter, Johnson’s impact in Jacksonville was very limited.

His performance left people wanting more. That includes ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

“It kind of feels like we’re watching Najee Harris right now, and Kaleb Johnson was drafted to be better than Najee,” Pryor said Wednesday morning on 102.5 WDVE, according to audio via WDVE. “…Not every running back can be as durable as he [Harris] was, but you wanna be durable and explosive. And I haven’t seen that yet from Kaleb Johnson. It’s been early.”

It is very early with Johnson, and the first preseason game is really hard to read into with the rookie running back. He flashed at times, but he did have one drop in the passing game and didn’t get out as a safety outlet on a sack of Mason Rudolph in the second quarter.

Johnson had some struggles in backs-on-backers during training camp, though he did improve down the stretch. Head coach Mike Tomlin praised Johnson for not running away from any challenge and previously lauded him early in training camp for being highly conditioned and able to pick up reps to get work in.

But on the field in team sessions and in games, Johnson left a lot to be desired. Again, it’s early.

In training camp practices, Johnson had 80 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, adding another three receptions on four targets for 24 yards, according to stats tracked by Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora. Not exactly eye-opening numbers.

“I think he’s gonna find his fit. I think he’s gonna find his footing,” Pryor added regarding Johnson. “But it was very different from a couple years ago when Jaylen [Warren] was a new guy and he was a UDFA and really popped at camp and it felt like ‘Wow, he really found something, a diamond in the rough here.’

“Kaleb is coming in with more expectations and he didn’t necessarily have the same pop. I don’t think that it’s five-alarm fire right now, but it is [worth] watching.”

It’s still very early for Johnson. He has a great resume coming out of college and is a good schematic fit with the Steelers. Sometimes it just takes time as he learns the offense and his new blockers and settles into the speed of the game. He’s in a deep backfield and doesn’t need to be rushed right now.

That’s the positive takeaway. And hopefully in the final two preseason games Johnson can show flashes of the potential he has and alleviate some concerns.