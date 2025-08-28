‘Everybody On The Team’ Noticed And Respected Max Hurleman’s Effort, Says Ben Skowronek

Max Hurleman’s having a whirlwind of a couple of months. He found a way onto the Steelers back in May as a rookie camp tryout player. He then went through training camp and the preseason, making a name for himself in the process. He didn’t make Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster, but he secured a spot on the Steelers’ practice squad.

“He worked hard, man,” Steelers wide receiver Ben Skowronek said on The Christian Kuntz Podcast, which posted Thursday. “I believe in the football gods. Like, if you play the game right, you’re gonna be rewarded. He plays the game right. There’s some people that don’t play hard, and it sticks out. Like, every single play, Max was going 110 percent, giving his all-out effort. Probably everybody on the team noticed it. And how I play, I just respect that.”

Hurleman had a great start to the preseason. He made a few big plays in the opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, including this touchdown reception from Skylar Thompson late in the second half.

However, it was always going to be an uphill climb for Max Hurleman after making the team via tryout. In that situation, you can’t afford to make any mistakes. He did have a critical one, dropping a touchdown pass while wide open in the end zone against Tampa Bay. Ultimately, his strong camp and preseason weren’t enough for him to crack the 53-man roster.

Despite that, Skowronek believes he’s got a bright future ahead.

“I think he’ll be a really good special teamer in the league,” Skowronek said. “Yeah, I think he’s gonna be a good player.”

A lot of players make their careers through special teams, Skowronek himself knowing that journey well. That’s certainly something Hurleman can do as well. He’s extremely versatile, playing running back, receiver and cornerback in college. He spent time at all three of those positions during his tryout as well.

Unfortunately, each of those positions were relatively crowded in Pittsburgh. Cornerback especially, but at receiver and running back the Steelers already have their core together at each spot.

However, Hurleman is still with the Steelers on their practice squad. As the season rolls on and injuries inevitably happen, he’s a name that could be called up. The organization took notice of his effort, as did the players, according to Skowronek. Max Hurleman’s time with the Steelers may just be starting.