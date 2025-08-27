Every Former Steeler Released Around The NFL On 2025 Cutdown Day

Every NFL team was forced to cut their roster down from 90 players to 53 by 4:00 PM/ET yesterday. Many former Pittsburgh Steelers did not survive the cut with their respective teams. In total, 1,184 players were cut and a large percentage of them will never see another NFL roster.

It’s the harsh reality of the NFL as a new crop of talent pushes others out each and every year.

You can check out the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster here.

Along with the 38 players cut on Pittsburgh’s roster over the last week, there were 32 former Steelers cut across 19 different NFL teams. That includes five former Steelers draft picks ranging from first-round picks (Terrell Edmunds) to seventh-round picks (Chris Oladokun). Some of the 32 players will be very familiar names, while others may have spent just a short time in Pittsburgh on its practice squad or offseason roster.

Buffalo Bills

– WR Deon Cain

– TE Matt Sokol

– OL Kendrick Green (2021 Steelers third-round pick)

Arizona Cardinals

– WR Simi Fehoko

– LB Mykal Walker

Atlanta Falcons

– CB C.J. Henderson

Baltimore Ravens

– WR Anthony Miller

Carolina Panthers

– OL Brandon Walton

– LB Jacoby Windmon

– K Matthew Wright

Chicago Bears

– WR Miles Boykin

Cleveland Browns

– WR Diontae Johnson (2019 Steelers third-round pick)

– CB Darius Rush

Dallas Cowboys

– OG Nick Broeker

– ILB Buddy Johnson (2021 Steelers fourth-round pick)

– CB C.J. Goodwin

Detroit Lions

– CB Luq Barcoo

Houston Texans

– CB Arthur Maulet

Kansas City Chiefs

– QB Chris Oladokun (2022 Steelers seventh-round pick)

Las Vegas Raiders

– WR Marquez Callaway

– LB Jaylon Smith

– S Terrell Edmunds (2018 Steelers first-round pick)

Los Angeles Chargers

– WR Dez Fitzpatrick

Los Angeles Rams

– OG John Leglue

Miami Dolphins

– RB Aaron Shampklin

– WR Tarik Black

– CB Mike Hilton

Minnesota Vikings

– RB Xazavian Valladay

– TE Nick Vannett

New York Giants

– RB Jonathan Ward

Seattle Seahawks

– WR John Rhys Plumlee

Green Bay Packers

– OL Lecitus Smith