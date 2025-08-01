Even On Tough Days, Cole Holcomb Never Doubted He’d ‘Show Everybody I Can Still Play’

It was a grim scene midway through the Nov. 2, 2023, Thursday Night Football matchup at Acrisure Stadium. Linebacker Cole Holcomb, halfway through his first season with the Black and Gold, down holding his knee after an ugly collision in the middle of the field.

Holcomb was eventually carted off with a gruesome knee injury, ending his season. In the process, it knocked him out for the entire 2024 season, too.

But now, the veteran linebacker is on the cusp of returning to an NFL game. He’s participating fully in training camp practices at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, and he’s aiming to do one thing while on the field: show he can still play.

Speaking with the Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, Holcomb outlined what it means for him to be back on the field at the end of his long road to recovery from the knee injury.

“I had tough days, but there was never a moment when I didn’t I think I’d be back,” Holcomb told Dulac, according to the Post-Gazette. “This was always the goal — to get back, show everybody I can still play, still do it.”

So far in training camp, Holcomb has shown he can still play. Though he’s behind Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson at inside linebacker, he’s throwing himself into the mix on special teams.

That’s not a role he’s unfamiliar with, having played 299 NFL snaps on special teams to date. But 243 of those snaps came as a rookie in Washington, so it’s something he’s going to need to pick up and learn again in 2025 if he wants to stick around and contribute.

“I want to help them any way I can, prove to everybody I can still play, still be a contributor, find my role and do that to the best of my ability,” Holcomb added, according to Dulac.

But even while adding special teams duties to his docket, he seems to be growing more and more comfortable with his knee every day.

In the first day of padded practices in Latrobe, Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora noted that Holcomb ditched the leg sleeve he had been wearing, a sign that he is fully comfortable with his knee.

That’s a good sign that Holcomb is all the way back. He returned to practice late last season as the Steelers opened his 21-day window at the end of the season, and he participated in all the Organized Team Activities and minicamp reps in the offseason. Training camp is different though, especially in pads.

That is the latest hurdle to clear, and so far Holcomb seems to be doing so. Next up is preseason games. Once that box is checked, Holcomb is all the way back. It will be interesting to see what his role this season will be, but he’s accomplished the hard part: just getting back on the field.