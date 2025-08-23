Even If Yahya Black’s Role Changes, His Mindset Won’t

Rookie defensive lineman Yahya Black isn’t worried about depth charts or a potential new role following Derrick Harmon’s injury. He’s only worried about one thing: doing his job and staying healthy. Black was more than just another lineman fighting for a roster spot this preseason. He had the smile, the energy, and yes – the belly celebration – throughout the summer.

When asked if Harmon’s absence might change his role, Black brushed it off.

“I’m just doing what I need to do and staying healthy and getting on the field,” he told reporters after Saturday’s practice, via the Steelers’ YouTube channel.

He doubled down later when talking about the group’s approach without Harmon.

“It’s just next man up. The train’s always moving. Derrick’s always gonna be on the train, and he’ll be with us when he gets back.”

That’s classic Steelers DNA: focus on the work, not the headlines. Flash isn’t required — reliability is. Black is doing everything he can to prove he’s that guy.

It hasn’t just been laughs, though. Black’s been asked to shift into spots he hasn’t played since his freshman year at Iowa, even lining up outside the tackle. Every defensive lineman in Pittsburgh eventually learns what it’s like to have d-line coach Karl Dunbar in their ear. Black’s no different.

“He’s got that personality where he’s gonna get on your back and really push you to be your best self,” Black said. “You always wanna show up for him, too.”

That demanding style has kept him focused on what he can control, rather than outside noise. And while his answers are workmanlike, his personality shines through. His sack celebration that caught fire with fans is proof. Lighthearted, fun, and uniquely his, it’s already become one of camp’s most viral moments.

Black isn’t trying to be the loudest name on the depth chart. He’s just stacking days, staying coachable, and letting his energy speak for itself. For fans, that means a player who fits the black-and-gold standard. And gives them a reason to laugh along the way.