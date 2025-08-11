ESPN Ranks Steelers 22nd In Future Power Rankings, Predicts Full ‘Teardown’ By 2027

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most stable franchises in the NFL over the past two decades, but all good things eventually come to an end. Some would argue an end is necessary for bigger and better things in the future. ESPN’s annual “future power rankings” predict the Steelers’ stability will finally come to an end in the not-so-distant future.

Ranked 22nd in the NFL, the Steelers received a 75.1 overall score from EPSN. In their individual category rankings, they were 23rd in overall roster (minus QB), 31st in quarterback, 8th in coaching and 13th in front office. This is a step back from their 15th overall ranking last year.

“The Steelers will finish with five or fewer wins in 2027,” Seth Walder wrote. “After an unsuccessful 2025 campaign with Rodgers, they will make an ill-fated attempt to compete again in 2026 with an aging roster. After that fails, they will finally commit to the teardown and rebuild in 2027.”

There is no doubt that changes are coming for the Steelers. Rodgers is 41 years old, in what is likely to be his final season in the NFL. Their star defensive players are all over 30 years old with Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey approaching the end of their careers. There is no guarantee how things will look as those players move on over the next few seasons, but the Steelers have actively been stocking the shelves to help with the next era.

Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer, Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black, Keeanu Benton and Payton Wilson give Pittsburgh a fighting chance to maintain their strong front seven for years to come. But that also relies on strong development from all of those players.

The offense is even younger with high draft picks littered across the offensive line. And they will likely be working with a first-round pick at quarterback in 2026 and beyond. If that works out, the Steelers might be able to continue their reload and avoid a full rebuild. But they are one more Kenny Pickett-type whiff from a teardown and rebuild.

ESPN pointed to DK Metcalf and the young offensive line as reasons for optimism, and the quarterback situation as their biggest long-term issue. It’s hard to argue with that.

Kevin Colbert’s final years as the team’s GM failed to replenish talent. Omar Khan’s tenure is already starting to turn things around. But until they find their quarterback of the future, the Steelers aren’t going to be viewed as a team with its long-term arrow pointing up.