ESPN Draft Analyst Names Kaleb Johnson ‘Under-The-Radar’ Rookie, Thinks He’ll Surpass Jaylen Warren

With Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren a free agent at the end of the 2025 season and the team selecting RB Kaleb Johnson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the prevailing thought is that Johnson will eventually be Pittsburgh’s starter at running back. But ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller thinks Johnson could surpass Warren as Pittsburgh’s starter this season. Miller named Johnson one of five under-the-radar rookies.

“Jaylen Warren is listed as the starting running back in Pittsburgh, but how long does that last? Johnson, a third-round pick, is the type of downhill power runner the Steelers love. At 224 pounds, he packs a punch with runaway speed to boot. Warren’s experience gives him an edge — especially in pass protection — but Johnson is too talented to keep on the bench for long. He should be the team’s future at the position,” Miller wrote.

After a tepid preseason debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Johnson showed some of what makes him an intriguing prospect by running 11 times for 50 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Pittsburgh’s second preseason game. Johnson has good burst and power in the open field, and his explosive play ability he showed in college could provide a new element to Pittsburgh’s run game.

Right now, Warren has the starting job locked up for the Steelers. But he fumbled in the preseason finale, and fumbles have been a bit of a recurring issue throughout his career. If he continues to struggle with ball security and/or gets off to a slow start, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Steelers turned to Johnson as their RB1.

But with pass protection being key, both Warren and Kenneth Gainwell are skilled pass-protecting running backs. It's one of Johnson's biggest weaknesses, as it is for a lot of rookies. He'll need to show he can be an adequate pass protector if he wants to lead the Steelers' backfield this year.

Even if he isn’t the team’s starter, Johnson will still be plenty involved as a rookie. The Steelers have utilized multiple running backs the past few seasons, and Johnson should still see a handful of carries a game as the RB2. Gainwell’s presence could make it more of a three-man rotation in the backfield, but Johnson will have opportunities to prove he deserves more playing time.

If he doesn’t take over the backfield this season, he’ll still have the opportunity to be Pittsburgh’s long-term starter at the position. Johnson has a lot of upside and could wind up looking like a steal in the third round if he can be a productive RB1 for the Steelers.