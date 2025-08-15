‘Easy Money:’ Ex-Steelers CB Steven Nelson Is Certified Jalen Ramsey Hater

Jalen Ramsey has yet to play a game for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he’s already a player are excited to watch in his new city. Aside from former Steelers CB Steven Nelson, that is. On Friday, Nelson took a shot at Ramsey on his Instagram account.

“Easy money take the over on whatever WR he guard lets gooooo,” Nelson wrote in caption regarding Mike Tomlin’s announcement that Ramsey will handle the WR1 matchups this year.

Nelson also wrote “flag” in a caption from a video of Ramsey knocking down a pass in a 1-on-1 rep during training camp.

Nelson spent two years in Pittsburgh in 2019 and 2020. He played in 30 games, and had three interceptions along with 17 passes defended; not bad stats at all. He also allowed a passer rating of just 83.6 when targeted in those two seasons.

Despite spending such little time in Pittsburgh, Nelson sure has a lot of opinions about his former team. Earlier this offseason, he criticized Pittsburgh’s long wait for Aaron Rodgers and called the quarterback “washed.” Hard feelings toward the Steelers stem long before that, though. Nelson was cut in 2021, and in 2024 he spoke about his displeasure with the way that process played out. Since then, he hasn’t had many positive things to say about the Steelers.

These comments come on the heels of the Steelers’ joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday. Reporters weren’t allowed to share much from the practice, so not a lot of information has come out. What we do know is that Baker Mayfield had a terrific day and that Jalen Ramsey had some trouble with Mike Evans and the rest of Tampa Bay’s receiving corps.

Perhaps that prompted some of Nelson comments. We’ll see if he’s right or not, but Ramsey’s coming off a great year with the Miami Dolphins. Now, the seven-time Pro Bowler is on a Steelers defense that asks him to play multiple roles, something he’ll essentially be doing for the first time at the NFL level.

Jalen Ramsey’s in a unique position with the Steelers, and it’s a spot he’s excited to be in. He’ll have 17 games, and potentially the playoffs, to prove Nelson wrong.