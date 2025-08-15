Durable In Latrobe: The Steelers Who Didn’t Miss Training Camp Time

Can’t make the club from the tub. The best ability as availability. Worn out coaching adages as they might be, a key way to earn the coaching staff’s trust is by never missing reps. Avoiding injuries, missing time, and causing lines to get short. Training camp is a grind, and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ physical practices can take their toll. So who made it the whole way through?

Below is a list of Steelers who didn’t miss any of the team’s 15 training camp practices with some quick thoughts to follow. Those who were held out of the Steelers’ preseason opener still qualified for the list. But players cut or added midway camp don’t qualify.

Quarterback

Mason Rudolph

Skylar Thompson

– Quarterbacks normally aren’t at risk of getting hurt. At least not in practice. But Will Howard broke a finger on his throwing hand in a freak exchange during practice, leading to one of the biggest disappointing storylines of camp. Aaron Rodgers was healthy but received one day off while Logan Woodside was added late in camp. Rudolph and Thompson were the two who worked every single day.

Running Back

Jaylen Warren

Kaleb Johnson

Trey Sermon

Kenneth Gainwell

Evan Hull

– It’s impressive to see such a long list at running back. Normally, guys get dinged, miss time, and someone is waived with injury. Aside from Cordarrelle Patterson’s mid-camp release, the group stayed nearly the same. Only Lew Nichols was signed midway through camp. Johnson had a heavy workload and conditioning-wise, he was ready for it. He’s got plenty to work on but there’s a solid foundation.

Tight End

Darnell Washington

Connor Heyward

– Only two tight ends made it through all the way. Despite medical concerns that caused him to fall in the draft, Washington has proven to be durable during his NFL career. For all the hate Connor Heyward gets, the dude shows up ready to work every single day. Pat Freiermuth was healthy wire to wire but received a day off while Jonnu Smith battled a minor knee injury.

Wide Receiver

Roman Wilson

Scotty Miller

Robert Woods

Lance McCutcheon

Roc Taylor

Max Hurleman

Ke’Shawn Williams

Brandon Johnson

Ben Skowronek

– Largely, a healthy group only dinged by Calvin Austin III’s extended absence. Roman Wilson being healthy and working every single day is huge for him after an injury-marred rookie season. The backups also did well to dress and work every day, increasing their chances of making the practice squad.

Offensive Tackle

Troy Fautanu

Dylan Cook

– Just two in Fautanu and Cook. Fautanu had a strong summer after missing time last summer with an MCL sprain (and then a dislocated kneecap in the regular season). Calvin Anderson hasn’t practiced since Friday Night Lights while Broderick Jones was hindered by an early-camp groin injury. He’s cleared that and has played much better since.

Offensive Guard

Mason McCormick

Steven Jones

Spencer Anderson

Doug Nester

– Isaac Seumalo received some off days and curiously wasn’t around at the end of training camp. McCormick quietly had a solid camp while Anderson has taken advantage of many reps lost by Seumalo over the last two summers. The group was mostly healthy, but rookie Aiden Williams missed the final day of camp for an unknown reason.

Center

Zach Frazier

Max Scharping

– Placing Scharping at center but he’s played guard, too. Ryan McCollum was in and out of the lineup throughout the summer and wasn’t healthy at the end. Scharping took advantage but lines got thin here, giving Nester some center reps.

Defensive End

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Logan Lee

– Lots of injuries here. Esezi Otomewo missed a week after hurting his knee during the first day in pads. Dean Lowry suffered a season-ending knee injury. Yahya Black popped up late with a right arm/elbow issue while Derrick Harmon even missed one full day and most of another practice. Loudermilk isn’t a popular name, but his availability will serve him well in his push to capture one of the Steelers’ final roster spots. Lee saw limited snaps but had elevated reps when injuries occurred around him.

Nose Tackle

Daniel Ekuale

– Only Ekuale made it through to the other side. Keeanu Benton was mostly healthy and is currently uninjured, but he missed a day early in camp. Domenique Davis was released before circling back. Ekuale is a burly man who primarily ran nose tackle after playing plenty of defensive end in New England last season.

EDGE

Jack Sawyer

DeMarvin Leal

Eku Leota

Julius Welschof

Nick Herbig

– T.J. Watt received his share of off days while Alex Highsmith has (another) summer groin injury. It is minor, at least. Sawyer got important work and didn’t miss time, though he put on a bulky brace on his right arm for padded sessions. The heat got to Leal during one practice and he was checked out for a neck/back injury during another but he suited up every day. Herbig is a workhorse while Leota and Welschof quietly went about their business, getting tons of third-string reps throughout the summer.

Inside Linebacker

Payton Wilson

Mark Robinson

Malik Harrison

Carson Bruener

– Patrick Queen received a day off and while Cole Holcomb doesn’t appear on this list, he missed just one day. That’s a good sign in his most physical action since his 2023 career-threatening knee injury. Bruener fought for reps in the early going so being healthy was important for him. Reserve inside linebacker Devin Harper missed one day.

Cornerback

Brandin Echols

Beanie Bishop Jr.

D’Shawn Jamison

Kyler McMichael

James Pierre

– The top of the food chain missed some time. Darius Slay mostly got rest, though he turned an ankle late in camp. Jalen Ramsey had a minor injury but recovered for the last day. Joey Porter Jr. missed a handful of days with an injury but also returned. Echols had a strong camp end to end. Jamison was squeezed out of reps early, but the door opened as Ramsey and rookie Donte Kent missed time. Cory Trice Jr. just can’t avoid the injury bug, out since Friday Night Lights with a hamstring pull.

James Pierre is like Connor Heyward and Loudermilk, hanging around in part because he’s always practicing and getting reps.

Safety

Juan Thornhill

Miles Killebrew

Quindell Johnson

Sebastian Castro

– The group did well to stay healthy. Otherwise, Pittsburgh would’ve had to make in-camp roster moves. Chuck Clark was signed early in camp to bolster the group, but the group was ready every single day. DeShon Elliott received a little time off, but this group put in good work across the summer.

All the specialists practiced each day, too. But that’s sort of a given.