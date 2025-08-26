Dulac: Will Howard To Be Placed On IR At ‘Some Point’

We’re getting close to the NFL roster cutdown deadline. In a timely fashion, we have some more Steelers news via Gerry Dulac. Dulac reported on Tuesday that the team will place QB Will Howard on injured reserve at “some point, though not necessarily immediately.”

It sounds as if the Steelers could keep four quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster, with Howard joining Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. The reasoning for not putting Howard on IR initially could be to allow the team more time to trade Thompson. If they can’t find a trade partner, they could keep him on the roster and place Howard on IR.

With potentially four quarterbacks on the initial 53-man roster, that would mean the Steelers would need to make a cut elsewhere. It would likely be a player that they have interest in bringing back after they place Howard on IR, although that’s not certain.

Howard suffered a pinky injury in training camp the week before Pittsburgh’s first preseason game, and it caused him to miss the entire preseason. That’s valuable experience for a rookie quarterback. Either way, Howard likely won’t see the field much this year. Rodgers and Mason Rudolph remain entrenched as Pittsburgh’s top two quarterbacks.

Thompson played well in the preseason, completing 73.2% of his passes for 498 yards and four touchdowns. His performance was good enough that he may generate trade interest. If he does not, he looked like someone more than capable of serving as QB3 in Pittsburgh. Howard’s presence complicates that matter. Putting him on IR could allow the team to hold onto Thompson for a few extra weeks or continue to seek out a trade when injuries start to hit during the regular season.

With Howard not going on IR before roster cutdowns, he’ll be able to return after four games. The team likely doesn’t want to use a designated return spot on him if they place him on IR today, hence why they may wait to do so and look to bring Howard back late in the season.

We’ll find out very soon how the Steelers will construct their roster with likely four quarterbacks. In the coming days, the team could also look to add players who were cut or waived by other teams. If the Steelers intend to put Howard on IR, it’s unlikely the team would do so beyond this week. But it will ultimately depend on how they continue to construct their 53-man roster.