Dulac Names His Most (And Least) Impressive Players At Steelers Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers are rounding into their last handful of practices of their 2025 training camp, which means it’s time to start identifying the winners and losers of camp. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac was asked for his single most impressive and single least impressive player of camp today during his weekly fan chat via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“Jalen Ramsey most, DeMarvin Leal least,” Dulac wrote.

I don’t think there’s any doubt that Ramsey is among the biggest winners of camp. Mike Tomlin, who normally has no shortage of things to say, has struggled to find different ways to shower Ramsey in praise.

Outside of maybe Aaron Rodgers, Ramsey could have the most significant impact of the long list of newcomers to the team. His versatility will allow them to confuse opposing offenses as the Steelers rotate through many different looks. His abilities in coverage alongside Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. should allow them to match up in man defense against anyone.

Trading Minkah Fitzpatrick felt like a big blow at first, but Ramsey is already starting to show why that was a savvy move that makes the defense stronger overall.

As for Leal, this was his last chance to prove he belongs with the Steelers after they spent a third-round pick on him in 2022. A neck injury robbed him of his 2024 season, and he made almost no impact in 2023. The Steelers have experimented with him along the defensive line and outside linebacker. It seems that they’ve finally settled on him as an edge defender.

This is just Dulac’s opinion. Our Alex Kozora has noted Leal’s obvious athleticism and potential with a good camp overall.

DeMarvin Leal has had a nice camp. More refined rusher, size is a problem for TEs on the edge. Runs hard to ball. Shed and tackle on RB Kaleb Johnson during live team period. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 3, 2025

Unfortunately for Leal, the Steelers drafted Jack Sawyer in the fourth round. He has been one of the top standouts of camp in what could become a numbers game at cutdown time. Leal’s size and versatility could help him hang onto a roster spot, though depth linebackers typically need to make themselves useful on special teams. Jeremiah Moon’s injury helps Leal in that regard. Prior to his injury, the Steelers used Leal on kick coverage for 21 snaps and FG block for five last season.

I imagine Leal will get the chance to play a lot in the upcoming three preseason games. He is far from a lock to make the roster, but he definitely has a chance.